CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AccuLynx, the leading provider of all-in-one business management software for roofing contractors, today announced it will unveil major updates to its software at the International Roofing Expo in New Orleans, LA, February 1-3, 2022. These updates will provide users with more options for system customization, as well as add new capabilities to the invoicing, labor scheduling and material ordering processes.
AccuLynx's Chief Executive Officer, Mike Stein, said, "As the leading business management software provider for roofing contractors, it's important that our software continuously evolves to support the growing needs of our customers. These most recent updates will give our users even more tools, which will not only improve their experience with AccuLynx but also result in greater time savings."
Additional capabilities will include:
- Organization and editing options for contact records to improve activity tracking and allow for greater flexibility around how users associate contact records to jobs
- Automated and manual linking of received payments to jobs in order to further streamline the invoicing process
- The ability to assign multiple crews to a job, and better management of shared assets directly from the job file
- Product recommendations when browsing SRS Distribution's material catalog to simplify the ordering process
In addition, AccuLynx will unveil plans for new integrations, including even more options for accessing materials and placing orders to distributors.
About AccuLynx
AccuLynx is the leading provider of cloud-based business management software for roofing contractors. Recognized as a pioneer in the industry, AccuLynx has helped thousands of companies—from rapidly-growing start-ups to multi-location operations—streamline their processes and grow their business. Used by more contractors than any other roofing software, AccuLynx's simple business management tools include CRM, estimating, production scheduling, project management, aerial measurements, material ordering, photo sharing, payment processing, custom reporting, homeowner financing, and more. AccuLynx is a preferred vendor of CertainTeed, GAF and Owens Corning, and has direct integrations with ABC Supply, SRS Distribution, QuickBooks, EagleView Technologies, SkyMeasure by CoreLogic and others. For more information, visit acculynx.com.
Media Contact
Katie Badeusz, AccuLynx, +1 (608) 473-3800, marketing@acculynx.com
SOURCE AccuLynx