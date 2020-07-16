SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) will report financial results for the fourth quarter and the 2020 fiscal year, ended June 30, 2020 after the market close on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Management will host a conference call to review the results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day.
The conference call dial-in numbers are (877) 270-2148 (USA) or (412) 902-6510 (International). In addition, a dial up replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the call's conclusion for one week. The replay number is (877) 344-7529 (USA), or (412) 317-0088 (International), Conference ID: 10146316.
A live webcast of the call will also be available from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.accuray.com. A webcast replay can be accessed on the website and will remain available until Accuray announces its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.
About Accuray
Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) develops, manufactures and sells radiotherapy systems that are intended to make cancer treatments shorter, safer, personalized and more effective, ultimately enabling patients to live longer, better lives. Our radiation treatment delivery systems in combination with fully-integrated software solutions set the industry standard for precision and cover the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery procedures. For more information, please visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
Contacts:
Joe Diaz
Beth Kaplan
Investor Relations
Public Relations Director, Accuray
Lytham Partners
(408) 789-4426
(602) 889-9700