FREDERICK, Md., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ACDi, a leading provider of electronics manufacturing services, today announced it has acquired Enhanced Manufacturing Solutions, LLC to expand its geographical footprint, increase manufacturing capacity and complement service and product offerings.
The acquisition creates synergies that enable the company to better serve and grow its client base. ACDi will be able to offer printed circuit board layout and electronics manufacturing services to clients and prospects in the New England area.
"We are looking forward to welcoming Enhanced Manufacturing Solutions employees and clients to the ACDi family," says Bill Hornbaker, President and CEO at ACDi. "As a company we will be ideally positioned to penetrate new industries and expand into the northeastern region of the U.S. We are excited to add Enhanced Manufacturing Solutions, a team that shares our vision of being an agile partner with consistent high quality and customer service."
"The Branford, CT team is looking forward to introducing our client base to ACDi's offerings," states Stephen Giardina, former President at Enhanced Manufacturing Solutions. "I am very excited for our clients and our employees to join the ACDi family, which brings us expanded design, manufacturing and testing capabilities."
ACDi's headquarters will remain in Frederick, MD and the company will retain the Branford, CT employees, office and manufacturing facility. Terms of the acquisition remain private.
Based in Frederick, MD with offices in Nashville, NC and Branford, CT, ACDi is an integral resource to companies who need a trusted partner for dynamic electronics manufacturing, engineering and design expertise to successfully bring their electronic products to market. Our product engineering services, PCB layout, new product introduction, electronics manufacturing services, testing, systems integration, product lifecycle management and logistics solutions enable OEMs to focus on their business while we focus on product realization and optimization. ACDi clients gain a hands-on extension to their business as we turn their concepts into a functional product. http://www.acdi.com
