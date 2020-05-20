- Record first quarter revenues of $1.43 billion, an increase of 3.8 percent from last year - U.S. same-store-sales up 4.2 percent; Acehardware.com revenues up 63 percent - Record first quarter net income of $36.2 million, an increase of 60.2 percent from last year - Ranked No. 6 strongest franchise in Entrepreneur's 2020 Annual Franchise 500®