- Record second quarter revenues of $2.28 billion, an increase of 35.1 percent from last year - U.S. same-store-sales up 35.3 percent; Acehardware.com revenues up 493 percent - Record second quarter net income of $138.9 million, an increase of 158.2 percent from last year - Accrued patronage dividend to shareholders of $169.0 million, an increase of 88.8 percent from the first six months of 2019 - Ace once again ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Home Improvement Retail Stores" according to J.D. Power, marking thirteen out of the last fourteen years