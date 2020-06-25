RESTON, Va., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Info Solutions, LLC (AceInfo), a Dovel company, announced today that it has been awarded an Alliant 2 Task Order from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) supporting TSA's Flexible Agile Scalable Teams (FAST) effort. AceInfo was awarded the Operations Support portfolio as part of FAST. This contract is designed to reduce the agency's dependence on legacy technology by enabling the Agile design, development, and production for a broad suite of applications across TSA including mobile applications, microservices, software-as-a-service (SaaS), and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) operations.
"We are excited to expand our work with TSA, providing innovative, Agile approaches in support of their digital modernization efforts," said Mike Cosgrave, AceInfo Chief Operating Officer. "We look forward to working with TSA to advance the functionality of Operational Support systems to further their public safety mission."
AceInfo's approach to technology solution development is fueled by an innovation-focused culture and entrepreneurial DNA that accelerates agency missions and contributes to improving, protecting, and saving lives. They help government customers optimize operational outcomes, strengthen IT capabilities, and implement best practices for highly complex and critical programs.
"We are proud to continue our support of TSA and their focus on the safe and efficient movement of people and commerce," said Damon Griggs, Dovel Chief Executive Officer. "Our team takes our customers' missions to heart as we combine our deep domain expertise with advanced technologies to deploy best-fit solutions that accelerate decision making and enhance performance."
The FAST contract has a base period of 12 months with three 12-month options and an estimated value of $48M.
About Ace Info Solutions (AceInfo)
AceInfo, a Dovel company, is a trusted partner to Federal agencies in developing and supporting applications and systems that keep citizens safe. AceInfo has proven experience in providing full life cycle support – integrating, developing, implementing, operating, and sustaining critical systems used for federal missions. Together, AceInfo and Dovel blend deep domain expertise and advanced technologies to deliver solutions that improve, protect, and save lives.