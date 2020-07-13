COLUMBIA, Md., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACell, Inc., a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and sale of products primarily used in acute care settings as part of the treatment and management of moderate to severe wounds and reinforcement of soft tissue surgical defects, announced today that it has launched the roadshow for the initial public offering of its common stock. ACell is offering 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at an expected initial public offering price between $14.00 and $16.00 per share. ACell expects certain selling stockholders to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. ACell has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "ACLL."
The offering is being made through an underwriting group led by UBS Investment Bank, Barclays and RBC Capital Markets who are acting as lead bookrunning managers, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey who is acting as joint bookrunning manager.
About ACell, Inc.
ACell, Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and sale of products primarily used in acute care settings as part of the treatment and management of moderate to severe wounds and reinforcement of soft tissue surgical defects. ACell's products utilize its proprietary porcine urinary bladder matrix platform technology, which is designed to enhance the body's ability to restore natural tissue and minimize scarring in the management of traumatic, surgical and chronic wounds, burns, hernias and other conditions requiring the reinforcement of soft tissue.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain disclosures which contain "forward-looking statements," including, without limitation, statements regarding ACell's expectation with respect to the option granted to the underwriters by certain selling stockholders. Forward-looking statements are based on ACell's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, market conditions, risks and uncertainties related the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to, and the completion of, the public offering. Many of these factors are beyond ACell's control. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the preliminary prospectus related to the public offering filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and ACell undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.