AcelRx to acquire Tetraphase in a stock for stock transaction Tetraphase shareholders to receive 14.6% of AcelRx fully diluted shares outstanding in the transaction Transaction broadens AcelRx's portfolio and enhances its commercial presence and strategy to become a leader in providing innovative treatments to healthcare institutions AcelRx and Tetraphase also enter into co-promotion agreement expected to generate significant commercial synergies immediately Acquisition expected to close in Q2 2020