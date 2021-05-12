KITCHENER, Ontario, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acerta Analytics, a provider of machine learning platforms for the automotive industry, and NEXTY Electronics, an electronics trading company in the Toyota Tusho Group, have entered into an agreement for the purpose of providing analytics services to connected vehicles in order to enhance their safety and connectivity.
As automakers continue to advance toward Industry 4.0, automotive data and cloud-based analytics will play an increasingly important role at every stage of the product life cycle. From improving quality and throughput in the factory to enhancing vehicle reliability and fleet performance in the field, machine learning is driving the next generation of connected vehicles.
Through their new business alliance, Acerta's machine learning platform and NEXTY's vehicle data platform will be linked to diagnose and predict the deterioration or failure of vehicle components. This information will then be used to notify owners about their vehicle's condition and adjust maintenance schedules accordingly.
Working with OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, Acerta has developed a high level of expertise in automotive data analysis. NEXTY Electronics leverages the connected technologies it has cultivated over the years to provide a full range of fleet management services, including devices for data input and output data.
The partnership between Acerta, with its sophisticated machine learning, and NEXTY, with its strength in vehicle electronics, will support data-driven business for all types of vehicles. In the future, the companies will provide a series of joint data analysis services that will include vehicle component design and manufacturing in addition to on-road applications. Combining design and production data with data from driving behavior will further reduce costs and help optimize the supply chain for replacement parts. Together, Acerta and NEXTY will help accelerate the growth of safe and secure next-generation mobility.
About Acerta Analytics
Acerta Analytics is empowering automotive data to unlock its value and transform product quality. Our platforms detect the earliest indicators of future product failures, enabling automotive OEMs and Tier 1s to optimize vehicle and part quality, safety and reliability. We give engineers the tools to amplify their domain knowledge with data science and machine learning via cloud-based analytics. Built exclusively for the auto industry on a single database architecture, our software scales seamlessly to maximize efficiency, minimize operational expenses, and ensure customer loyalty throughout the entire product life cycle, from the assembly line to the finish line. For more information, visit https://www.acerta.ai.
About NEXTY Electronics
As the core company of the Toyota Tsusho Group's electronics business, NEXTY Electronics is one of the leading companies in the field of automotive electronics. The company is actively applying automated driving technology, connectivity technology, and other cutting-edge technologies it has cultivated in this field to industrial equipment, agricultural equipment, and other peripheral industries. With our technologies and products at the core, we provide solutions to solve social issues by meeting the needs of our customers and the world in a wide range of fields. For more information, please visit https://www.nexty-ele.com.
