SEATTLE and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACHV), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company committed to the global development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Company management will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 am Eastern Time to report financial results and provide an update on the cytisinicline clinical development program.

To access the webcast, log on to the Investor Relations page of the Achieve website at http://ir.achievelifesciences.com/events-and-webcasts. Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing (877) 472-9809 (U.S. & Canada) or (629) 228-0791 (International) and referencing conference ID 4477265. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will be archived on the website for 90 days. 

Achieve Contact 
Jason Wong 
jwong@bplifescience.com  
(415) 375-3340 ext. 4 

