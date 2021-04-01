NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acker, the world's destination for fine and rare wine™ and the world's largest wine auction house, is announcing the expansion of its fine spirits department to answer the call of collectors clamoring for rare spirits. With single issue Scotches, limited-release bourbons, and other sought-after spirits edging their way into the auction space, Acker has fortified its healthy spirits business by bringing on key directors in the United States and Hong Kong, as the company expands its spirits division, both in retail and auction, and prepares to hold its first, dedicated spirits auction in America in fall 2021.
To lead these efforts, Acker is proud to announce the hire of Ethan Kelley as the house's first-ever Director of Spirits. Kelley is based in New York and has nearly two decades of experience in the beverage industry, with a focus on fine spirits. He comes to Acker after serving as the Membership Manager and Spirits Curator of the Spirits Network, the Spirits Market Manager at Domaine Select Wine and Spirits, and the Beverage Director of esteemed Tribeca bar, Brandy Library. A revered, industry expert, he has judged both the New York Spirits Awards and Paul Pacult's Ultimate Spirits Challenge, in addition to being featured on The History Channel, MSNBC, and in The New York Times. Ethan's role will be to grow Acker's footprint in the fine spirits trade both domestically and abroad, to enhance Acker's already robust educational offerings, and to solidify the brand's reputation as a leader in the rare spirits space.
After several successful spirits-focused auctions in Hong Kong, as well as exceptional cask offerings from Scotland's greatest names, such as Macallan and Bowmore, Acker will begin offering monthly, online spirits auctions this summer, and will host its first, domestic, "live online," spirits-only sale in October 2021. The company also plans to vastly increase its global fine and rare spirits retail inventory in the coming months and will host a series of whiskey seminars and exclusive spirits dinners both in New York and Hong Kong. The spirits sector of the auction market will also be incorporated into the company's novel Acker Markets platform, which offers unique insight into the auction landscape for buyers and sellers alike.
"The market's demand for collectible spirits has continued to soar, and Acker is growing to meet that need," commented Acker CEO, Irvin Goldman. "As we continue to invest in and expand on the company's services to answer the needs of this booming segment, Acker remains committed to providing its clients the best that the industry has to offer. This does not stop at stocking superlative wines, whiskies, bourbons, and beyond, but extends to staffing the top experts to curate that inventory, and creating incredible, experiential programming to match. Acker is devoted to focusing on every segment of the fine spirits trade and we have an all-encompassing approach that takes into account everything at which Acker excels, from retail sales to market analysis. We eagerly anticipate beginning our themed monthly spirits auctions, as well as our first spirits sale stateside this fall, and are excited to engage with new buyers and sellers as we seek to quell the market's renewed and robust thirst for fine spirits."
Acker is currently accepting spirits consignments for this auction and interested sellers should email appraisals@ackerwines.com.
The auction season continues for Acker with another "live online" auction in Delaware on April 8th and 9th and returns to Hong Kong on April 23rd and 24th. Acker is currently accepting wines for its spring "live online" auctions, with weekly web auctions closing every week. For more information, email info@ackerwines.com.
About Acker
Established in 1820, Acker is the oldest wine shop in America and the world's largest fine and rare wine auction house. Since third generation wine merchant John Kapon, Chairman of Acker, started the auction business in 1998, the house has gained worldwide recognition. Acker offers a vast array of services, including cellar consultations, a deep retail inventory of fine and rare wine for immediate sale, first class wine education amenities, and fine and rare wine auctions.
