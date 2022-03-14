OCEANSIDE, Calif., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LAMVIN, a Catalyst Acoustics Group company and manufacturer of premium acoustical products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Rich as the Vice President of Sales. Helping to continue a period of tremendous company growth, Mark will leverage his more than two decades of sales and marketing experience, recruiting new manufacturer representatives, and managing channel partners while maintaining and growing sales of existing accounts and projects.
Mark most recently served as the Director of Marketing and Sales Operations, responsible for managing all aspects of the business as related to external customers, for Smith & Wesson in Springfield, Massachusetts. During his tenure, he increased profitability between 10 and 20 percent year-over-year, reduced internal cross-departmental issues resulting in increased manufacturing capacity and services, and devised new measures around projections and risk mitigation plans for improved customer forecasting.
Mark has held several other sales management roles across various industries in Connecticut, New Jersey, and California. His knowledge in sales, account management, customer relationship-building, and manufacturing operations has provided him a wealth of experience to draw from as he transitions into this new role.
"We are impressed with Mark's extensive background and knowledge and are delighted to welcome him aboard," notes David Castellanos, President of LAMVIN. "He has a proven track record for building and maintaining strong client relationships and developing programs for channel partners. I am confident he will bring these same qualities to LAMVIN and prove vital to accelerating our growth and exceeding our partners' expectations."
###
About LAMVIN
Founded in 1961, LAMVIN is a leading manufacturer of quality, custom architectural acoustical products for walls and ceilings. We attribute our success to our innovative products, excellent lead times and our friendly and responsive customer service. Learn more about LAMVIN, its product line, educational opportunities, and more by visiting lamvin.com
About Catalyst Acoustics Group
Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources. For more information about Catalyst Acoustics Group or its affiliated companies, visit catalystacoustics.com.
Media Contact
Lisa Morrow, Lamvin, 4135631819, lmorrow@catalystacoustics.com
SOURCE Lamvin