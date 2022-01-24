DALLAS, Jan.24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Trinity Consultants, Inc.®, an international EHS, engineering, and science consulting firm, announces the acquisition of Cerami & Associates, a global leader in acoustic and technology consulting. Widely regarded as a pioneer of the field since its founding in 1965, Cerami delivers engineering consulting expertise in noise and vibration control, audiovisual design, security systems, IT infrastructure, construction monitoring, and acoustical virtual reality for every building type. Cerami's primary clients include global architecture/design firms and real estate development companies.
Cerami principals Victoria Cerami and James Perry will continue to lead their team of 75+ engineering and support professionals. Together, Trinity and Cerami synergies will expand service capabilities for clients, particularly in the area of carbon management for building designers on the Cerami side, and noise/acoustics capabilities for Trinity's industrial clients.
Paul Greywall, Trinity Director of Corporate Development stated, "As the gold standard in delivering acoustical consulting, Cerami & Associates is a great addition to the Trinity family of specialty technical services. Vicki and Jim have created a unique organization that is respected for its expertise and employee-focused culture. This milestone adds another foundational component to Trinity's building sciences platform of acoustics, facility commissioning, and related specialty engineering capabilities."
"The decision to join forces with Trinity is unequivocally the right step for Cerami," Vicki Cerami said. "Along with its unparalleled expertise and focus on responsiveness, Trinity is as people and client focused as we are. Trinity has deliberately acquired leading companies with specialized technical expertise and synergized them to drive growth. We are excited to leverage Trinity's global footprint and EHS focus, to help expand its building sciences platform, and to create additional opportunities for our team."
AEC Advisors (http://www.aecadvisors.com) initiated this transaction and advised Cerami & Associates.
Background on Trinity Consultants
Founded in 1974, Trinity Consultants helps organizations overcome complex, mission-critical challenges in EHS, engineering, and science through expertise in consulting, technology, training, and staffing. With offices across the U.S., and in Canada, the U.K., Ireland, China, and Australia, Trinity supports clients across a broad range of sectors to help them ensure compliance with applicable regulations, international standards, and company specifications. This helps them avoid business disruption, speed products to market, address stakeholder concerns, and achieve business objectives.
