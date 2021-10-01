MIAMI, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acqualina Resort & Residences Developers, Stephanie, Jules, and Eddie Trump, are excited to host the 26th annual "I Have a Dream" Foundation Miami Gala on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 5:30pm. The Gala will be an online experience and fundraiser celebrating the new group of Dreamers, the Class of 2032. The Trump family founded the Miami-Dade chapter in 1995.
Guests who attend the Virtual Gala are in store for a meaningful evening, mixing live elements with prerecorded segments and emceed by Roxanne Vargas, NBC 6 News Anchor. In addition, a silent auction will take place with all the funds benefitting the "I Have a Dream" Foundation Miami Dreamers.
The "I Have a Dream" Foundation empowers children from low-income areas to reach their educational and career goals by providing a long-term program of mentoring, tutoring, and tuition assistance for higher education. The Foundation guarantees the children's academic tuition at a Florida state university for a four-year degree or an accredited trade school.
"We are honored to be part of this incredible program. We are preparing our Dreamers to become proud and productive citizens by giving them the necessary tools they need to make their dreams a reality. So many of these Dreamers are the first in their families to graduate high school, let alone go on to college," says Stephanie Trump. "It is so rewarding to see our Dreamer graduates who have gone on to successful career paths."
The Foundation adopted the entire second grade class (97 Dreamers) at the Charles R. Drew School in Liberty City. 95 Dreamers reached the 12th grade, 83 of them graduated in 2005 on time and 54 graduated from college. In August 2007, the "I Have a Dream" Foundation adopted a new class of Dreamers at Hibiscus Elementary School in Miami, the class of 2020. Out of 107 Dreamers, 96 graduated on time and five graduated in 2021. As a result, 86 Dreamers are now enrolled in post-secondary education. Our Dreamers have gone on to become teachers, social workers, secretaries, electricians, nurses, entrepreneurs, and proud and productive citizens.
63 new Dreamers will become the graduating class of 2032, and will be given the same opportunities as the classes of 2005 and 2020.
For sponsorship package information for the "I Have a Dream" Foundation Miami Virtual Gala or to become a supporter, contact Stephanie Trump at stephanie@trumpgroup.com. You may also call 305.937.7834 or visit dreammiami.org.
About Acqualina Resort & Residences
Acqualina Resort & Residences is where the charm of a Mediterranean villa meets elegance on the beach. The lush grounds feature red couches set on Seashore Paspalum grass and are dotted with signature red umbrellas. A seaside luxury haven located on 4.5 beachfront acres in pristine Sunny Isles Beach, Acqualina Resort features 98 impeccably appointed guest rooms and suites and 188 residences with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean, world-class dining including Il Mulino New York, the alfresco Costa Grill and the new Ke-uH Japanese restaurant, three oceanfront swimming pools, spacious meeting rooms and an innovative marine biology-based children's program. A variety of lavish interior and exterior venues provide an ideal background for opulent weddings and memorable events. Acqualina Spa by ESPA, the first ESPA-branded spa in the United States, provides guests with an exquisite 20,000-square-foot, two-story tranquil sanctuary of excellence and relaxation. A family-owned and operated property, Acqualina is a recipient of the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Awards for both the hotel and spa and the AAA Five Diamond Award and Best Hotel on the Beach in America by TripAdvisor.
About The Estates at Acqualina
The Estates at Acqualina will offer residences from three to seven bedrooms in two, 50-story towers. The two boutique towers will feature a lobby designed by Karl Lagerfeld, the first condominium project in the United States to involve the iconic designer. The Estates at Acqualina will also feature an impressive Villa Acqualina with 45,000 square feet of remarkable facilities including one-of-a-kind dining with world-renowned Avra Estiatorio, a health and fitness sanctuary called AcquaFit, and Circus Maximus, a full floor of magical amenities including an ice skating rink, a Formula One simulator, a golfing simulator, bowling lanes, a movie theater, and a Wall Street Trader's Club room. The Estates' 5.6 acres of grounds and gardens will offer lush landscaped gardens, multiple pools, a FlowRider® wave simulator, a basketball court, a bocce court, a dog park, soccer field, a beachfront restaurant and five-star beach and pool services. Also available will be 24-hour valet, 24-hour security services, a full service resident concierge and a house Rolls-Royce car. For more information, visit http://www.estatesatacqualina.com.
