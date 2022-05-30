MPS Interactive Systems Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of MPS Limited announced today that it has completed the acquisition of EI Design, one of the most respected names in the custom eLearning content development industry.
Rahul Arora, Chairman and CEO of MPS Limited, stated:
"The acquisition of EI Design is the first milestone in our revised playbook of acquiring growing businesses. EI Design is well aligned with our mission, values, and deep commitment to operational efficiency as we scale MPS. The acquisition enables our vision for MPS in 2027 to create a compelling learning company at a meaningful scale that helps the world learn smarter."
Asha Pandey, Founder and Chief Learning Strategist of EI Design, stated:
"EI Design has evolved over two decades to be recognized as the partner of choice for customers who are looking for effective training solutions that have a direct impact on business results. Given the rapid growth and evolution of the eLearning industry, we see tremendous synergy in combining the global access to the market of MPS with EI Design's agile and efficient development processes to deliver a superior experience to our customers. We truly believe that by coming together, we are creating a global eLearning powerhouse."
About MPS Interactive (MPSi) and MPS Limited
Founded in 1990, MPSi was a part of one of India's largest conglomerates, which is valued today at more than USD 250 Billion. To further its growth as a global leader in learning, MPS Limited acquired MPSi in 2018. MPS Interactive Systems Limited was the first eLearning company to be assessed at Level 5 (highest level) of SEI-CMM. MPSi has consistently been ranked among Training Industry's Top 20 Content Development Companies, Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies, Top 20 Gamification Companies, and Top 20 Experiential Learning Technologies Companies.
MPS was established as a subsidiary of Macmillan Limited in 1970 to change how the world learns. After a change of ownership in 2012, MPS developed significant momentum because of consistent reinvestment in the business and considerable diversification by completing seven acquisitions between 2013 and 2020. Recently, MPS has entered a new growth phase by unlocking synergies between all its acquisitions. The journey to 2027 for MPS is about building a serious scale that includes a market-oriented approach to drive organic growth and an enhanced Acquisition Playbook that involves acquiring growing assets at competitive prices instead of acquiring distressed assets at distressed prices.
About EI Design
EI Design is a learning experience design company that partners with customers in their digital transformation journey. We have two decades of experience in designing Learning and Performance Support solutions that drive performance gain and maximize training ROI
EI Design has won several top awards in the course of its two decades of existence. Most recently, for the year 2022, eLearning Industry has ranked EI Design as the top custom content provider for eLearning in the world, as well as the top content provider that can help customers to prove the ROI of their training investment.
Media Contact
Shivika Marwah, MPS Limited, +91 97713 52452, shivika.marwah@mpslimited.com
SOURCE MPS Limited