Trading Technologies (PRNewsfoto/Trading Technologies)

Trading Technologies (PRNewsfoto/Trading Technologies)

 By Trading Technologies, 7RIDGE

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, today announced that the company's acquisition by 7RIDGE, a specialized growth equity firm invested in transformative technologies, is now complete. As planned upon the signing of the transaction on Oct. 31, Keith Todd has assumed the role of CEO.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies (www.tradingtechnologies.com, @Trading_Tech) creates professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions for a wide variety of users, including proprietary traders, brokers, money managers, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), hedge funds, commercial hedgers and risk managers. In addition to providing access to the world's major international exchanges and liquidity venues via its TT® trading platform, TT offers domain-specific technology for cryptocurrency trading and machine-learning tools for trade surveillance.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acquisition-of-trading-technologies-by-7ridge-now-complete-301449120.html

SOURCE Trading Technologies

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.