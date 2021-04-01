SEATTLE, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LevelTen Energy, the leading provider of renewable transaction infrastructure, and ACT, the world leader in market-based sustainability solutions, today announced a new partnership that will provide ACT direct access to the LevelTen Platform to efficiently source renewable power purchase agreements (PPAs) for its clients. The LevelTen Platform provides the renewable energy project supply, online procurement tools, and PPA analytics that will enable ACT to quickly find and execute PPAs, reinforcing its position as a one-stop shop for corporate clients to achieve and track their sustainability goals.
Through this partnership, ACT will bring its global client network together with the LevelTen Marketplace, the world's largest renewable energy marketplace, featuring over 4,000 PPA offers spanning 21 countries in North America and Europe. The LevelTen Platform includes instant risk and value analytics on every PPA offer, which accelerates decision-making and approval processes while reducing potential risk. Once a PPA has been executed and the renewable energy project is operational, ACT's clients can also use LevelTen's Performance Monitoring Software to verify settlement payments and track key performance metrics. ACT will also be able to leverage the Platform's online RFP Automation Tool to request PPA proposals from more than 400 developers in LevelTen's network.
Combining ACT's network of corporate clients with LevelTen's renewable transaction infrastructure will enable both organizations to scale their sustainability services and offer the best PPAs to a growing client base.
"Partnering with LevelTen and working with its robust PPA platform will help us bring immense value to our clients, as well as corporates and renewable energy buyers entering the market," said Nick Hernandez, consultant environmental commodities, ACT. "We are excited to collaborate and to make use of the Platform's broad suite of transaction tools and continue delivering great opportunities across the marketplace for our corporate clients to meet and track the progress of their sustainability goals."
"By connecting leading sustainability consultants like ACT with the world's largest network of renewable energy project developers and giving them the tools they need to execute PPAs efficiently, LevelTen and ACT are accelerating the clean energy transition," said Ryan Warren, vice president of marketing, LevelTen Energy. "Together, we are all working to achieve the same goal: a more sustainable world powered by renewable energy."
About ACT
ACT is the world's leading provider of market-based sustainability solutions. As enablers of the global energy transition, ACT helps organizations hit their climate targets, no matter how ambitious. Since 2009, ACT has become a trusted brand in high-impact climate projects, green electricity markets, renewable energies and energy efficiency, emission allowances and carbon offsets. With a growing portfolio of over 70 products in 40 plus countries, ACT's consultants in Amsterdam, Shanghai, New York and Paris deliver bespoke solutions backed up by unparalleled market knowledge. ACT builds its relationships on trust and fosters an entrepreneurial environment. In shaping environmental markets, ACT enables its partners to pursue sustainable futures and make the world #BetterTogether.
About LevelTen Energy
LevelTen Energy is the leading provider of transaction infrastructure for the renewable energy economy. The platform delivers buyers, sellers, advisors, and financiers the automation software, data management, and standardized contracts needed to facilitate faster, safer renewable energy transactions. LevelTen's marketplace of renewable energy power purchase agreements is the world's largest, with more than 4,000 pricing offers spanning 21 countries in North America and Europe. LevelTen's CFO-Ready Analytics™ automatically calculate more than a billion data points every day, providing buyers and advisors with leading-edge, real-time risk and value insights at modern market scale. Together, LevelTen and its partners share #OneGoal to accelerate the clean energy transition. Visit us at LevelTenEnergy.com to learn more.
