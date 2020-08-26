Act One Ventures Teams with Other Leading Venture Capital Firms to Launch The Diversity Term Sheet Rider For the VC and Technology Ecosystems

Rider Calls for Venture Capital Firms to Bring in Black and Underrepresented Check Writers as Co-Investors, Thereby Bringing Diversity Directly into the Cap Table Greycroft Partners, First Round Capital, Maveron and Harlem Capital Partners Among the First Firms to Commit to Including the Rider in Their Term Sheets Will Compile List of Diverse Check Writers In Collaboration with Crunchbase's Diversity Spotlight Initiative