ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACTFL is pleased to announce ABC News veteran John Quiñones as the Opening General Session Keynote speaker for the 2020 Annual Convention and World Languages Expo.
ABC News Veteran John Quiñones will kick off the 2020 ACTFL Annual Convention and World Languages Expo with his inspiring story of the life-changing power of education, A 2020 Vision for America: Building Bridges, Not Walls. A lifetime of "never taking no for an answer" took Quiñones from migrant farm work and poverty to more than 30 years at ABC News and the anchor desk at 20/20 and Primetime. As the Opening Keynote speaker on Friday, November 20, Quiñones' powerful message of believing in one's self, never giving up, and always, always doing the right thing is one you will want to bring back to the classroom with you.
ACTFL is excited to announce for the first time a General Session on Saturday, November 21, featuring keynote speaker, Erin Jones. Honored as the most Innovative Foreign Language Teacher in 2007 while teaching French immersion in Tacoma, WA, Jones was also named a Champion of Change by the White House in 2013 and the 2015 Outstanding Educator by the Washington State PTA. After teaching for nearly three decades, Jones was an executive for two State Superintendents and advocated for college access at the district level. She then became the first Black woman to run for any state office in Washington state. Approaching the Work With Different Lenses, her Keynote Address to fellow educators will inspire and enlighten.
In addition, ACTFL is delighted to announce this year's Closing Keynote speaker is Nyle DiMarco. An actor, a model, and an activist, DiMarco is also Deaf. The Gallaudet University grad creates opportunities where there have historically been none, in front of and behind the camera. DiMarco is the first Deaf winner of both America's Next Top Model and of Dancing with the Stars and is currently a Producer for Broadway's Children of a Lesser God. Spokesperson for Language Equality and Acquisition for Deaf Kids, Nyle is passionate about language and literacy. Do not miss Living Out Loud, his inspirational Closing Keynote Address.
ACTFL President, Bridget Yaden, said "I am enthusiastic that ACTFL Convention attendees will hear from these three powerful trailblazers. The messages they will bring of drive, inclusion and diversity, as well as a passion for excellence will elate and embolden Convention attendees."
About ACTFL:
ACTFL is the national association for language education professionals from all levels of instruction and representing all languages. With more than 12,000 active members, ACTFL provides innovative professional development opportunities, acclaimed training and certification programs, and widely cited books, publications, scholarly journals, research studies and language education resources, including Foreign Language Annals and The Language Educator magazine. As part of its mission and vision, the organization provides guidance to the profession and to the general public regarding issues, policies, and best practices related to the teaching and learning of languages and cultures. ACTFL is a leading national voice among language educators and administrators and is guided by a responsibility to set standards and expectations that will result in high quality language programs.