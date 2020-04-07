Actifio_Logo.jpg

WHO/WHAT: Actifio, the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, will host a webinar on April 9 that lays out how CIOs can reduce costs while simultaneously increasing cyber resiliency with Actifio Backup & Disaster Recovery to any public cloud like AWS, Azure, Google, and IBM.

During this webinar, Actifio's Chandra Reddy, SVP of Product Marketing, will discuss the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic created for CIOs and how they might be solved. Specifically, he will address data center supply chain issues, VPN issues that lead to greater exposure to Ransomware attacks, and the pressure to trim budgets without sacrificing business continuity.

Actifio's Backup and Disaster Recovery allows teams to reduce costs and ensure that mission-critical business data can be recovered from any hybrid or public cloud like AWS, Azure, Google, and IBM. To learn more about the solution, click here.

WHEN: April 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM ET

REGISTER: https://info.actifio.com/reduce-tco-increase-cyber-resiliency


About Actifio:
 Actifio is the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software. With more than 3,600 customers around the world, Actifio enables organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

Media Contact:
Carissa Ryan, CTP for Actifio
cryan@ctpboston.com

