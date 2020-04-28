WALTHAM, Mass., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
WHO/WHAT: Actifio, the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, will host a webinar on Wednesday, April 29, that outlines how to both meet compliance regulations and business needs by masking data while rapidly cloning databases with the new IBM Virtual Data Pipeline (VDP) and IBM Optim Data Privacy bundle. IBM VDP is based on Actifio's patented technology.
During the 30-minute webinar, Actifio's Jason Brown and Anthony Kessel will outline exactly how the two solutions, IBM VDP and IBM Optim Data Privacy, can help customers rapidly clone and mask mission-critical databases -- which often contain sensitive data -- for dev, testing, quality assurance, and analytics quickly without sacrificing security.
To learn more about the IBM VDP, powered by Actifio, click here.
WHEN: April 29, 2020, at 11 AM ET
REGISTER: https://info.actifio.com/rapid-database-cloning-plus-data-masking-using-the-new-ibm-vdp-and-ibm-optim-data-privacy-bundle
About Actifio:
Actifio is the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software. With more than 3,600 customers around the world, Actifio enables organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.
