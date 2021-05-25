PENSACOLA, Fla., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ActiGraph, a leading global provider of medical-grade wearable technology solutions for pharmaceutical and academic research, is pleased to announce its new, non-exclusive partnership with B&E Teksystems. Headquartered in Beijing, B&E Teksystems is a supplier of life science equipment and technical services for Mainland China. They are ActiGraph's first official reseller in China, a region that is experiencing rapid growth in clinical research opportunities.
"B&E Teksystems has been our top producer in China for years, and we are looking forward to continuing our great relationship," says Milan Brunet-Sabastia, ActiGraph Channel Sales Manager, EMEA. "The company is already very active in academic research, and we expect them to provide significant support to clinical trials as well."
This partnership has been made successful as a result of B&E Teksystems' local business expertise and customized service offerings combined with ActiGraph's high quality, science-backed technology.
"B&E Teksystems provides clients with timely, localized services, such as technology implementation, training, and after-sales support. We help customers better understand the applications for ActiGraph equipment," says Chen Yuanchun, B&E Teksystems Executive Director and Manager. "Although there are a lot of wearable devices available, ActiGraph products rely on professional algorithms supported by scientific literature, making them favored by many researchers. This sets ActiGraph apart from other personal wearable devices. We are very happy to formalize our partnership with ActiGraph and look forward to expanding the market for their technology in China even more in the future."
About B&E Teksystems - Founded in 2010, B&E Teksystems specializes in importing and selling life science equipment and technical services. The company primarily focuses on medical research in the fields of physiology, pharmacology, toxicology and neuroscience. The team at B&E Teksystems is able to apply years of industry experience toward helping customers find solutions in these therapeutic areas. They pride themselves on high quality products and superior customer service. Learn more at bandetek.com
About ActiGraph - ActiGraph's mission is to bring life to digital data. Built on more than twenty years of remote data capture expertise, ActiGraph is the leading provider of medical-grade wearable motion sensors for the global scientific community. ActiGraph's FDA-cleared biosensors and flexible technology ecosystem deliver high quality, continuous digital data, providing valuable insights into the real world behaviors of clinical trial participants. Appearing in more than 17,000 published scientific papers to date, ActiGraph is the industry's most experienced, knowledgeable, and trusted wearable technology partner. Learn more at theactigraph.com
