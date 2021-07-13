PENSACOLA, Fla., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ActiGraph, a global leader in wearable digital biomarker technology for pharmaceutical and academic research, announced the hiring of two new key members of its Executive Leadership Team. Joining ActiGraph are Chief Scientific Officer, Christine Guo, PhD, and Chief Product Officer, Kim Rejndrup. These newly created roles will be critical to ActiGraph's continued success as the company enters into its next phase of accelerated growth.
"We are so pleased to welcome Christine and Kim to the ActiGraph team. Both of these individuals are highly accomplished leaders with strong track records of success who share in our mission of bringing life to digital data," said Jeremy Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer. "With Christine and Kim driving our Data Science and Product Development strategies, ActiGraph will be well-positioned to achieve our aggressive growth goals and continue to provide our customers with the most advanced wearable technology solutions in the industry."
Christine Guo, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer
As Chief Scientific Officer, Christine Guo will lead the development of a robust library of sensor-based digital clinical measures and the validation of their use for clinical development as part of ActiGraph's digital endpoint strategy. She will be responsible for building and leading a world class scientific team to develop, deploy, and analyze digital endpoints that support targeted therapeutic areas.
Christine brings over 15 years of clinical research experience and a passion for leveraging data and technology to improve health. Prior to joining ActiGraph, she was the Head of Scientific Innovation at Biogen Healthcare Solutions, leading the clinical development and validation of Biogen's digital medicine products in multiple sclerosis, neuromuscular, and neurodegenerative diseases. Christine holds a B.A. in biological sciences from Peking University and Ph.D. in neuroscience from Stanford University.
Kim Rejndrup, Chief Product Officer
As Chief Product Officer, Kim Rejndrup is responsible for defining and implementing ActiGraph's product vision, strategy, and development roadmap. Kim will lead the creation of hardware and software products that deliver value to customers and business stakeholders alike by developing deep customer relationships and driving a valuable feedback loop with product teams to ensure strategic market alignment.
Kim brings more than 20 years of experience in the life sciences industry, most of which was earned at Oracle Corporation as the Vice President of Development for many clinical research applications. Previous to joining ActiGraph, he served as the Senior Vice President of Product Development at Anju Software (formerly OmniComm systems), where he managed the eClinical Suite's product development. Kim has two patents, US Patent 6,684,221 and US Patent 7,912,864, and two pending patents. He earned a degree in Business and Informatics from Aarhus Business School, located in Aarhus, Denmark.
About ActiGraph
ActiGraph's mission is to bring life to digital data. Built on more than twenty years of remote data capture expertise, ActiGraph is the leading provider of medical-grade wearable motion sensors for the global scientific community. ActiGraph's FDA-cleared biosensors and flexible technology ecosystem deliver high quality, continuous digital data, providing valuable insights into the real world behaviors of clinical trial participants. Appearing in more than 17,000 published scientific papers to date, ActiGraph is the industry's most experienced, knowledgeable, and trusted wearable technology partner.
