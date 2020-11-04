Actinium Announces Actimab-A Venetoclax First-in-Human Data Accepted for Poster Presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

- There were no DLTs in first dose cohort, combination advances to additional dose cohorts in R/R AML patients - Encouraging initial response observed with subtherapeutic doses of Actimab-A support potential mechanistic synergy with venetoclax