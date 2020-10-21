-- NIH grant to support first of its kind clinical trial to use Antibody Radio-Conjugate for targeted conditioning prior to CAR T-cell therapy in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma -- ARC-based targeted lymphodepletion is intended to improve CAR T-cell patient outcomes by selectively depleting immune cells, including those implicated in CAR T-cell toxicities -- Actinium to host Iomab-ACT program update call on October 22, 2020 at 8:00 AM EDT