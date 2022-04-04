Acquisition Brings Action Title Research Technology to Five New States
GLEN ROCK, N.J., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Action Title Research, a technology-based search solution for the title insurance market, today announced the acquisition of Eastland Title Services, a leading provider of title services in New England. Through this acquisition, Action Title Research will continue its mission of automating and digitizing the U.S. real estate landscape by bringing its proprietary workflow software to customers in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.
Featuring unmatched competence in local markets and a loyal roster of forward-thinking customers, Eastland Title Services provides residential and commercial search, recording, deed retrieval, and probate/bankruptcy search services to the New England market. Combined with Action Title Research's technology platform, underwriters, agencies, local governments, and law firms across this major title insurance market will have access to the latest workflow automation and digital solutions delivering accuracy, speed, and scale.
Action Title Research's purpose-built solution processes title orders leveraging SmartSearchä functionality to solve the challenging "last mile" data complexity at the local level. The SmartSearch platform utilizes proprietary workflow software and data gathering interfaces and services to address varying search requirements, public records access, and local infrastructure, enabling the title agency to replace historically manual and cumbersome processes with automated workflows and faster turn-times.
"We are excited to bring the Action platform and technology to one of the most fragmented markets in the country," said Chris Blum, Co-Founder and CEO, Action Title Research. "The acquisition allows us to deliver our suite of integrated, automated and digitized title solutions to customers across the New England market immediately."
"Eastland understands the New England title search market and has expanded its offerings and client base over the last ten years," said Peter Apter, CEO, Eastland Title Services. "By joining forces with Action, we will increase our throughput capacity, modernize our systems and processes by using Action's technology stack, and leverage Action's management and organizational structure to support growth."
The acquisition of Eastland Title Services marks Action Title Research's first acquisition since Strattam Capital's investment in late 2021 to drive geographic expansion and fuel product growth.
