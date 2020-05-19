ADDISON, Texas, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionCOACH Texas has recently added seven more firm locations around the state of Texas. Each of our firms are localized to fit the business needs of their market and business community while leveraging our proven framework.
With the opening of the new ActionCOACH Firms across the state of Texas we have broadened our capability to guide owners and their businesses to create more jobs and achieve greater success. "ActionCOACH Texas has engaged thousands of businesses across the state during this COVID-19 health and economic crisis to ensure they survive and ultimately thrive to contribute to Texas' economic recovery. We consider it an honor and privilege to serve the business community," said ActionCOACH of Texas CEO, Kevin Alft.
In addition to the recent firms added in East Texas, The Golden Triangle, Lake Houston, Conroe and Corpus Christi, we will be opening more than a dozen additional locations across the state. "ActionCOACH Texas has given us the opportunity to serve our local community in a way we have been looking to do for a long time. We are making a massive impact in East Texas! The 26 years of Proven Tools & Results plus the collaborative culture in Team Texas allows us to impact a lot more businesses in a bigger way," said ActionCOACH East Texas Owners, Robert & Kelly Belt.
We are hosting presentations in the next month to share why joining ActionCOACH Texas can allow you to take control of your professional and personal life goals. Visit us on LinkedIn to get registration details.
About ActionCOACH Texas
ActionCOACH Texas, founded in 2006, is backed by more than 26 years of globally proven business coaching experience in all industries. We are on a mission to keep Texas businesses in business and guide entrepreneurs to reach their professional and personal goals. Our coaching services provide more than 3,500 tools and solutions and are backed by an Industry-Exclusive 17-week guarantee. ActionCOACH, the world's largest business coaching franchise, founded by Brad Sugars in 1993, when the concept of business coaching was still in its infancy. Today, ActionCOACH spans 80 countries on 6 continents with clients experiencing a 700% return on their investment. For more information, visit actioncoachtx.com.
