BOSTON, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Activ Surgical, a digital surgery pioneer, today announced that healthcare executive Paul Meister has been named to the company's Board of Directors. Meister, who served in senior executive and board roles for publicly traded companies and innovative start-ups, including Chairman of the Board of Thermo Fisher Scientific, brings substantial expertise in guiding high-growth companies to commercial success.
"Paul is widely regarded as a proven executive and trusted advisor in the healthcare industry," said Todd Usen, Chief Executive Officer, Activ Surgical. "His direction and counsel will be invaluable to the team at Activ Surgical as we bring our surgical intelligence and sensing platform to market to reduce preventable surgical errors and to deliver significant overall savings to healthcare systems."
With this appointment Meister joins current board members Emily Casey of DNS Capital, Ashok Krishnamurthi of GreatPoint Ventures, Activ Surgical CEO Todd Usen and Activ Surgical Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer Dr. Peter Kim.
"Activ Surgical's collaborative approach to surgery - uniquely combining robotics precision and human judgment - has the potential to transform surgical outcomes for the better," said Meister. "The opportunity to advise Activ Surgical and work with the Board to accelerate the availability of new technology that democratizes surgical care and improves patient outcomes is a powerful value proposition. I look forward to bringing my experiences and insight to accelerate the company's success."
Mr. Meister brings over three decades of experience to Activ Surgical's board, serving in senior executive and board roles for high-growth and publicly traded companies. Mr. Meister is co-founder, and since 2008, Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Lane Partners, LLC, a private investment company with investments in healthcare, technology and distribution-related industries and co-founder and Vice Chairman of Perspecta Trust, a trust company that provides trust and investment services. Mr. Meister is also Chairman of Arbor Biotechnologies and Amneal Pharmaceuticals. Previously, he served as President of MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated ("M&F"), a private company that owns or controls a diverse set of companies, including Revlon, Scientific Games, Harlan Clarke Holdings Corp., vTv Therapeutics LLC, SIGA Technologies, and AM General. Prior to that role, he was Chairman and CEO of inVentiv Health (now Syneos Health), a leading provider of commercial, consulting and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Mr. Meister was Chairman of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., a scientific instruments equipment and supplies company. He was previously Vice Chairman of Fisher Scientific International, Inc., a predecessor of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Chief Financial Officer of Fisher Scientific International, Inc.
Mr. Meister presently serves on the board of Aptiv PLC, Quanterix, Oaktree Acquisition Corporation and Truvian Sciences, as well as several venture-stage private companies. In addition, he is Co-Chair of the University of Michigan's Life Sciences Institute External Advisory Board and is Chair of the Provost's Advisory Committee. He also serves on the Board of New York Stem Cell Foundation. Mr. Meister holds a B.A. from the University of Michigan and a M.B.A from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.
For more information on the Activ Surgical Board of Directors team, please visit https://www.activsurgical.com/#about.
About Activ Surgical
Activ Surgical, the company that completed the world's first autonomous robotic surgery of soft tissue, is building hardware-agnostic surgical software that allows surgical systems to collaborate with surgeons. Activ Surgical's patent-protected surgical software platform reduces unintended and preventable surgical complications by enhancing a surgeon's intra-operative decision making. Activ Surgical is privately held, and backed by DNS Capital, GreatPoint Ventures (GPV), Tao Capital Partners, SONY Innovation Fund, Rising Tide Financial, WS Investment Company and Mintz. More information can be found at www.activsurgical.com.