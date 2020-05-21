BOSTON, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Activ Surgical, a pioneering digital surgery company focused on improving surgical efficiency, accuracy, patients outcomes and accessibility, today announced the appointment of Subhrangshu (Sub) Datta as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Sub will be responsible for overseeing business operations as the company commercializes its offering in the U.S. market later this year, and scales the offering to support global expansion plans in 2021.
"Sub is a proven leader with an exceptional blend of operating and technical expertise in the digital health and medical device categories," said Todd Usen, CEO, Activ Surgical. "His passion for using technology to transform healthcare fully aligns with our mission to commercialize a first-of-its-kind surgical intelligence and sensing platform that revolutionizes surgery, improves patient outcomes and provides significant overall savings to healthcare systems. As our first product becomes commercially available later this year, Sub will focus on implementing scalable business processes that will enable us to scale for maximum impact."
Sub is a successful entrepreneur and global medtech executive with more than 15 years of experience delivering transformational growth in medical devices and digital health. Prior to joining Activ Surgical, he held C-level positions at venture backed tech startups, including serving as Co-Founder and CEO of CompanionMx, Inc. and Chief Business Officer at Soft Robotics, Inc. Sub also held senior leadership roles in building and scaling start-up business units in Women's Health as Head of U.S. Sales and Global Marketing at Smith & Nephew, which was eventually sold to Medtronic for $350M, and as Head of U.S. Fertility Technologies at EMD Serono, the biopharmaceutical business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. He also served as the General Manager in orthopedic trauma for the emerging markets for Adler Medequip, Smith & Nephew's wholly owned subsidiary, leading the company to double digit year-over-year growth.
Sub has an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management as a Leaders for Global Operations Fellow, MS in Engineering Systems from MIT, MS in Materials Science & Engineering from Ohio State University and Bachelors of Engineering degree in Metallurgical Engineering from IIT, Roorkee. He holds three issued and two pending patents, and has been awarded multiple innovation awards throughout his career.
"The opportunity to play a prominent role in positively impacting the future of surgery with preeminent experts in robotics and surgical imaging served as primary motivators to join the Activ Surgical leadership team," said Datta. "I am deeply committed to Activ Surgical's mission to empower global access to best-in-class surgery, regardless of location, with the potential to save millions of lives in the process. I look forward to partnering with Todd and the senior leadership team to bring Activ Surgical's surgical intelligence and sensing platform to market and in the hands of surgeons who can use our products to make better informed decisions and improve patient outcomes."
For more information on the Activ Surgical executive team, please visit https://www.activsurgical.com/#about.
About Activ Surgical
Founded in 2017, Activ Surgical is a first-of-its-kind digital surgery company focused on improving surgical efficiency, accuracy, patient outcomes and accessibility for both endoscopic and robotically-assisted procedures. The company completed the world's first autonomous robotic surgery of soft tissue, and is building hardware-agnostic surgical software that allows minimally invasive surgical systems to autonomously collaborate with surgeons. Activ Surgical's patent-protected surgical software platform reduces unintended and preventable surgical complications by using artificial intelligence, computer vision, machine learning and analytics to enhance a surgeon's intra-operative decision making. Activ Surgical is privately held, and backed by leading global venture capital firms including DNS Capital, GreatPoint Ventures (GPV), Tao Capital Partners, SONY Innovation Fund, Rising Tide Financial, WS Investment Company and Mintz. More information can be found at www.activsurgical.com.