IRVING, Texas, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homeowners of America Insurance Company (HOAIC), a property and casualty insurance provider, is pleased to announce that Adam Brookshire has joined the company as a Territory Sales Manager in Virginia.
Brookshire brings over 10 years of insurance industry experience to HOAIC and has spent his most recent time with Selective Insurance. In addition to his insurance background, Brookshire has a solid working knowledge of Virginia as he has worked on both the agency and company sides of the business. He is charged with helping to expand HOAIC's strategic growth in the region.
HOAIC Vice President, Director of Sales and Marketing, Michael Cox, said "We are pleased to be adding a knowledgeable insurance professional to continue developing our business in the state of Virginia. Adam brings diversified experience to our team at Homeowners of America and will focus on building relationships with our current agent partners while appointing new agents to build our overall presence in the state."
Virginia was the fourth state where the Texas-based company began actively writing policies in September of 2015.
Brookshire will be based in the Richmond area, managing the development of new and existing independent agency relationships throughout the state.
About Homeowners of America Insurance Company
Homeowners of America Insurance Company (HOAIC), a Porch Group company, is based in Irving, Texas. The company provides property and casualty insurance in Texas, Arizona, Illinois, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia and insures over 230,000 homes. HOAIC has been assigned a Financial Stability Rating of A, Exceptional by Demotech, Inc. For more information, visit https://hoaic.com.
Media Contact
Melissa Kelley, Homeowners of America, +1 (972) 607-4263, mkelley@hoaic.com
SOURCE Homeowners of America