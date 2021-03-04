(PRNewsfoto/Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.)

HOUSTON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: AE) ("Adams" or the "Company") today announced operational and financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020. 

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Generated net earnings of $5.8 million, or $1.37 per diluted common share, on revenues of $249.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $2.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, on revenues of $431.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Grew net cash provided by operating activities to $6.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 from $3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily driven by changes in working capital and higher cash-based earnings in the 2020 period.
  • Reported adjusted net earnings of $2.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $0.9 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Increased adjusted cash flow by 12% to $6.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 from $5.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Generated net earnings of $1.0 million, or $0.23 per diluted common share, on revenues of $1.02 billion for the full year 2020, compared to $8.2 million, or $1.94 per diluted common share, on revenues of $1.81 billion for the full year 2019.
  • Reported net cash used in operating activities of $44.0 million for the full year 2020, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $46.9 million for the full year 2019. The decrease was primarily driven by changes in working capital due to the volatility in the market price of crude oil during 2020 substantially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Posted adjusted net earnings of $12.2 million, or $2.87 per diluted common share, for the full year 2020, compared to $4.1 million, or $0.96 per diluted common share, for the full year 2019.
  • Grew adjusted cash flow by 24% to $27.2 million for the full year 2020 from $21.9 million for the full year 2019.

Adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per diluted common share and adjusted cash flow are non-generally accepted accounting principle ("non-GAAP") financial measures that are defined and reconciled in the financial tables below. 

Additional Key Highlights

  • Marketed 86,577 barrels per day ("bpd") of crude oil during the fourth quarter of 2020 through GulfMark Energy, Inc. ("GulfMark"), Adams' crude oil marketing subsidiary, compared to 108,627 bpd during the fourth quarter of 2019 and 90,896 bpd for the third quarter of 2020. For the full year 2020, GulfMark marketed 91,957 bpd of crude oil versus 107,383 bpd for the full year 2019.
  • Traveled 7.48 million miles during the fourth quarter of 2020 through Service Transport Company ("Service Transport"), Adams' liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk transportation subsidiary, compared to 4.67 million miles during the fourth quarter of 2019 and 7.63 million miles during the third quarter of 2020. For the full year 2020, Service Transport traveled 24.2 million miles versus 20.5 million miles for the full year 2019.
  • Benefited during the second half of 2020 from the completion of two strategic acquisitions: (i) the purchase of assets from CTL Transportation at the end of the second quarter, which increased Service Transport's collective fleet of tractors and trailers by more than 50% and expanded the Company's footprint of operations into important markets in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri and Ohio, and (ii) the fourth quarter purchase of Victoria Express Pipeline and related terminal facilities, which materially expanded the Company's ability to more effectively serve the needs of its customers located in key markets on the Gulf Coast of Texas.
  • Paid dividends totaling $0.96 per common share in 2020. The Company has consistently paid a dividend since 1994.
  • Remained solidly positioned with 421,759 barrels of crude oil inventory at December 31, 2020 compared to 426,397 barrels at December 31, 2019.
  • Entered 2021 with a strong balance sheet and financial flexibility, including cash and cash equivalents of $39.3 million at December 31, 2020.
  • Ended 2020 with a combined owned or leased fleet across GulfMark and Service Transport of 566 tractors and 1,103 trailers. Through its continued targeted efforts to maintain a modernized fleet, Adams' average life of its tractor fleet was 2.7 years at December 31, 2020 compared to 2.4 years at December 31, 2019.

Kevin J. Roycraft, Adams' Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Given the challenges faced during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were pleased to report solid full year and fourth quarter results.  Improving year over year adjusted cash flow and adjusted net earnings by 24% and 199%, respectively, is an amazing accomplishment by this team considering the economic backdrop.  Contributing to our performance for the fourth quarter was improved economic conditions and the acquisition of two complementary businesses during 2020 that materially expanded our operating footprint and placed us in a stronger position for continued growth.  I want to thank all of our employees once again for their tireless efforts as we safely serve our customers.  We look forward to operating in an improved macro-environment during 2021." 

Capital Investments and Dividends

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company spent capital of $1.4 million for various equipment.  In addition, Adams paid dividends of $1.0 million ($0.24 per common share). 

For the full year 2020, Adams spent capital of $5.0 million for the purchase of 17 tractors and other various equipment.  In addition, on June 26, 2020, and October 22, 2020, the Company completed the acquisitions of assets from CTL Transportation, which added 163 tractors and 328 trailers to Service Transport's fleet, and EnLink Midstream Operating, L.P., which created a new pipeline and storage business segment for the Company, for an aggregate purchase price of $30.2 million.    

As previously announced on February 19, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2020 in the amount of $0.24 per common share, payable on March 19, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 5, 2021. 

Outlook

Mr. Roycraft concluded, "Our focus for 2021 is to continue to prudently expand our core businesses, drive further operating efficiencies and further enhance the quality of our assets.  The purchases of assets from CTL and the Victoria Express Pipeline and related terminal facilities were key milestones for Adams, and we plan to leverage our expanded footprint as we capitalize on multiple initiatives to grow our customer base and service offerings.  Consistent with these recent transactions, we also look forward to identifying and executing on new growth opportunities that are adjacent and complementary to our existing operations."

"Supporting our strategic efforts to expand the business will be our continued focus on ensuring we maintain a healthy balance sheet and strong financial position.  This has served us well in the past and will help drive our future success as we provide our customers unsurpassed service and reliability, and deliver long-term value for our shareholders."  

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and accompanying schedules includes the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted cash flow, adjusted net earnings and adjusted earnings per common share.  The accompanying schedules provide definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.  Company management believes these measures are useful indicators of the financial performance of our business and uses these measurements as aids in monitoring the Company's ongoing financial performance from quarter to quarter and year to year on a regular basis and for benchmarking against peer companies.  Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures such as net income, operating income, net cash flow provided by operating activities, earnings per share or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.  Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do.  The non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled in the financial tables below.

About Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is engaged in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation, terminalling and storage and tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk through its subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, Inc., Service Transport Company, Victoria Express Pipeline, LLC and GulfMark Terminals, LLC.  For more information, visit www.adamsresources.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and anticipated results of operations, business strategies, and other aspects of our operations or operating results. In many cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "project," "estimate," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," "may," "will," "objective," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "expect," "believe," "predict," "budget," "projection," "goal," "forecast," "target" or similar words. Statements may be forward looking even in the absence of these particular words. Where, in any forward-looking statement, the Company expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and any other risk factors included in Adams' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  However, there can be no assurance that such expectation or belief will result or be achieved. Unless legally required, Adams undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact

Tracy E. Ohmart

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

tohmart@adamsresources.com

(713) 881-3609

 

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Revenues:















Marketing

$

227,880





$

416,646





$

950,426





$

1,748,056



Transportation

21,603





14,693





71,724





63,191



Pipeline and storage

272









272







Total revenues

249,755





431,339





1,022,422





1,811,247



















Costs and expenses:















Marketing

218,233





409,394





940,031





1,723,216



Transportation

17,710





12,490





58,888





53,392



Pipeline and storage

393









393







General and administrative

3,254





2,193





10,284





10,198



Depreciation and amortization

4,963





4,375





18,573





16,641



Total costs and expenses

244,553





428,452





1,028,169





1,803,447



















Operating earnings (losses)

5,202





2,887





(5,747)





7,800



















Other income (expense):















Gain on dissolution of investment













573



Interest income

42





621





656





2,766



Interest expense

(156)





(212)





(444)





(636)



Total other income (expense), net

(114)





409





212





2,703



















Earnings (losses) before income taxes

5,088





3,296





(5,535)





10,503



















Income tax benefit (provision)

758





(643)





6,530





(2,296)



















Net earnings

$

5,846





$

2,653





$

995





$

8,207



















Earnings per share:















Basic net earnings per common share

$

1.38





$

0.63





$

0.23





$

1.94



Diluted net earnings per common share

$

1.37





$

0.63





$

0.23





$

1.94



















Dividends per common share

$

0.24





$

0.24





$

0.96





$

0.94



















 

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)





December 31,



2020



2019

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

39,293





$

112,994



Restricted cash

12,772





9,261



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

99,799





94,534



Inventory  

19,336





26,407



Derivative assets

61







Income tax receivable  

13,288





2,569



Prepayments and other current assets

2,964





1,559



Total current assets  

187,513





247,324











Property and equipment, net

94,134





69,046



Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

8,051





9,576



Intangible assets, net

4,106





1,597



Other assets

2,383





3,299



Total assets

$

296,187





$

330,842











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable  

$

85,991





$

147,851



Accounts payable – related party





5



Derivative liabilities

52







Current portion of finance lease obligations

4,112





2,167



Current portion of operating lease liabilities

2,050





2,252



Other current liabilities 

22,343





7,302



Total current liabilities  

114,548





159,577



Other long-term liabilities:







Asset retirement obligations

2,308





1,573



Finance lease obligations

11,507





4,376



Operating lease liabilities

6,000





7,323



Deferred taxes and other liabilities

12,732





6,352



Total liabilities  

147,095





179,201











Commitments and contingencies















Shareholders' equity

149,092





151,641



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   

$

296,187





$

330,842



 

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)





Year Ended



December 31,



2020



2019

Operating activities:







Net earnings

$

995





$

8,207



Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash







(used in) provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization  

18,573





16,641



Gains on sales of property

(1,859)





(1,400)



Provision for doubtful accounts

(27)





(12)



Stock-based compensation expense

643





478



Deferred income taxes

6,389





2,085



Net change in fair value contracts

(9)





23



Gain on dissolution of AREC





(573)



Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(5,162)





(8,373)



Accounts receivable/payable, affiliates

(5)





(24)



Inventories

4,751





(3,628)



Income tax receivable  

(10,719)





(165)



Prepayments and other current assets

(1,401)





(2)



Accounts payable  

(61,116)





31,795



Accrued liabilities  

5,052





1,154



Other

(104)





693



 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   

(43,999)





46,899











Investing activities:







Property and equipment additions

(5,008)





(35,743)



Acquisitions

(20,200)





(5,624)



Proceeds from property sales  

4,515





3,680



Proceeds from dissolution of AREC





998



Insurance and state collateral (deposits) refunds

1,030





652



Net cash used in investing activities

(19,663)





(36,037)











Financing activities:







Principal repayments of finance lease obligations

(2,336)





(1,697)



Payment of contingent consideration liability

(111)







Dividends paid on common stock

(4,081)





(3,976)



Net cash used in financing activities

(6,528)





(5,673)











(Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash

(70,190)





5,189



Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period

122,255





117,066



Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period

$

52,065





$

122,255



 

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Reconciliation of Adjusted Cash Flow to















Net Earnings:















Net earnings

$

5,846





$

2,653





$

995





$

8,207



Add (subtract):















Income tax (benefit) provision

(758)





643





(6,530)





2,296



Depreciation and amortization  

4,963





4,375





18,573





16,641



Gains on sales of property

(874)





(14)





(1,859)





(1,400)



Gain on dissolution of AREC













(573)



Stock-based compensation expense

190





126





643





478



Inventory liquidation gains

(3,229)





(2,290)









(3,749)



Inventory valuation losses









14,967







Costs of voluntary early retirement program









431







Net change in fair value contracts

(6)





3





(9)





23



Adjusted cash flow

$

6,132





$

5,496





$

27,211





$

21,923









Three Months Ended



Year Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Adjusted net earnings and earnings















per common share (Non-GAAP):















Net earnings

$

5,846





$

2,653





$

995





$

8,207



Add (subtract):















Gain on dissolution of AREC













(573)



Gains on sales of property

(874)





(14)





(1,859)





(1,400)



Stock-based compensation expense

190





126





643





478



Net change in fair value contracts

(6)





3





(9)





23



Inventory liquidation gains

(3,229)





(2,290)









(3,749)



Inventory valuation losses









14,967







Costs of voluntary early retirement program









431







Tax effect of adjustments to (losses) earnings

823





457





(2,976)





1,096



Adjusted net earnings

$

2,750





$

935





$

12,192





$

4,082



















Adjusted earnings per common share

$

0.65





$

0.22





$

2.87





$

0.96



 

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands)







Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Reconciliation of Adjusted Cash Flow to Net Cash

















Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:

















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



$

6,091





$

3,757





$

(43,999)





$

46,899



Add (subtract):

















Income tax (benefit) provision



(758)





643





(6,530)





2,296



Deferred income taxes



(7,892)





(592)





(6,389)





(2,085)



Provision for doubtful accounts







(24)





27





12



Inventory liquidation gains



(3,229)





(2,290)









(3,749)



Inventory valuation losses











14,967







Costs of voluntary early retirement program











431







Changes in assets and liabilities



11,920





4,002





68,704





(21,450)



 Adjusted cash flow



$

6,132





$

5,496





$

27,211





$

21,923



 

