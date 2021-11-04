(PRNewsfoto/Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.)

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: AE) ("Adams" or the "Company") today announced operational and financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share. 

  • Reported net earnings of $1.5 million, or $0.36 per diluted common share, on revenues of $568.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $3.1 million, or $0.72 per diluted common share, on revenues of $266.9 million for the third quarter of 2020.
  • Generated net cash provided by operating activities of $12.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, versus net cash used in operating activities of $19.6 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily driven by changes in working capital due to an increase in the market price of crude oil.
  • Reported adjusted net earnings of $1.8 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $2.5 million, or $0.60 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020.
  • Produced adjusted cash flow for the third quarter of 2021 of $7.3 million versus $10.3 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per diluted common share and adjusted cash flow are non-generally accepted accounting principle ("non-GAAP") financial measures that are defined and reconciled in the financial tables later in this release. 

Additional Highlights for Q3 2021

  • Grew its cash and cash equivalents position to $95.6 million at September 30, 2021, which represented a 143% increase from $39.3 million at December 31, 2020.
  • Increased its financial flexibility with liquidity of $122.1 million at September 30, 2021, including cash and cash equivalents and $26.5 million available under the Company's $40.0 million Credit Agreement.
  • Adam's crude oil marketing subsidiary, GulfMark Energy, Inc. ("GulfMark"), marketed 91,941 barrels per day ("bpd") of crude oil during the third quarter of 2021, compared to 90,896 bpd during the third quarter of 2020 and 89,585 bpd during the second quarter of 2021. GulfMark held 340,276 barrels of crude oil inventory at September 30, 2021, compared to 421,759 barrels at December 31, 2020.
  • The collective fleet of Service Transport Company ("Service Transport"), Adams' liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk transportation subsidiary, traveled 6.93 million miles during the third quarter of 2021, versus 7.63 million miles during the third quarter of 2020 and 7.25 million miles during the second quarter of 2021. Contributing to the third quarter year-over-year decrease in miles traveled was the temporary reduction of activity levels in Louisiana due to the impacts of Hurricane Ida. This was partially offset by increased activity related to the June 2020 purchase of assets from CTL Transportation, which added new services and product lines for the Company's new and existing customers in new markets in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri and Ohio.
  • Adams' crude oil pipeline and storage segment, which was established following the purchase of the Victoria Express Pipeline System ("VEX Pipeline System") in October 2020, further expanded its scope of operations during the third quarter of 2021. Pipeline throughput increased to 9,759 bpd from 7,876 bpd for the second quarter of 2021, and terminalling volumes grew to 9,159 bpd for the third quarter of 2021 from 8,106 bpd for the second quarter of 2021.

Kevin J. Roycraft, Adams' Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with the operational and financial performance of both GulfMark and Service Transport during the third quarter of 2021.  GulfMark continued to be a steady performer during the period while Service Transport's improved efficiencies overcame some of the operational disruptions from Hurricane Ida.  Looking at our pipeline and storage segment, we remain pleased with the performance of the VEX Pipeline System that was acquired in October of last year as we produced another quarter of positive cash flow." 

Capital Investments and Dividends

During the third quarter of 2021, the Company spent capital of $6.3 million for tractors and other field equipment.  In addition, Adams paid dividends of $1.0 million, or $0.24 per common share.    

Adams' Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend for the third quarter of 2021 of $0.24 per common share, payable on December 17, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 3, 2021.  Adams' has consistently paid a dividend since 1994.    

Outlook

Mr. Roycraft continued, "As we look to the remainder of this year and into 2022, we believe we are well positioned to execute on additional targeted initiatives to drive increased efficiencies designed for further leverage on our recently acquired assets and diversify our service offerings for the benefit of our customers.  We also look forward to leveraging additional opportunities to prudently expand our business through prudent acquisitions as we have done so successfully in the past."

"We believe our strong financial position remains a key differentiator for Adams as we operate in a continued positive operating backdrop moving into 2022," Mr. Roycraft concluded. "As important is our best-in-class team of employees that remain squarely focused on ensuring our customers receive unparalleled service quality and reliability. I look forward to continuing to work closely with our dedicated team as we strive to take the Company to new heights and drive incremental long-term value to our shareholders."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and accompanying schedules includes the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted cash flow, adjusted net earnings and adjusted earnings per common share.  The accompanying schedules provide definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.  Company management believes these measures are useful indicators of the financial performance of our business and uses these measurements as aids in monitoring the Company's ongoing financial performance from quarter to quarter and year to year on a regular basis and for benchmarking against peer companies.  Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures such as net income, operating income, net cash flow provided by operating activities, earnings per share or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.  Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do.  The non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled in the financial tables below. 

About Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is engaged in crude oil marketing, transportation, terminalling and storage and tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk through its subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, Inc., Service Transport Company, Victoria Express Pipeline, LLC and GulfMark Terminals, LLC.  For more information, visit www.adamsresources.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and anticipated results of operations, business strategies, and other aspects of our operations or operating results. In many cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "project," "estimate," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," "may," "will," "objective," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "expect," "believe," "predict," "budget," "projection," "goal," "forecast," "target" or similar words. Statements may be forward looking even in the absence of these particular words. Where, in any forward-looking statement, the Company expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and any other risk factors included in Adams' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  However, there can be no assurance that such expectation or belief will result or be achieved. Unless legally required, Adams undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues:

















Marketing



$

543,228





$

245,184





$

1,310,343





$

722,546



Transportation



24,826





21,720





69,558





50,121



Pipeline and storage



127









515







Total revenues



568,181





266,904





1,380,416





772,667





















Costs and expenses:

















Marketing



537,362





237,479





1,285,650





721,798



Transportation



19,605





17,105





56,143





41,178



Pipeline and storage



562









1,594







General and administrative



3,502





1,405





9,839





7,030



Depreciation and amortization



4,849





4,859





14,703





13,610



Total costs and expenses



565,880





260,848





1,367,929





783,616





















Operating earnings (losses)



2,301





6,056





12,487





(10,949)





















Other income (expense):

















Interest and other income



37





105





233





614



Interest expense



(178)





(70)





(602)





(288)



Total other (expense) income, net



(141)





35





(369)





326





















Earnings (losses) before income taxes



2,160





6,091





12,118





(10,623)



Income tax (provision) benefit



(614)





(3,018)





(3,055)





5,772





















Net earnings (losses)



$

1,546





$

3,073





$

9,063





$

(4,851)





















Earnings (losses) per share:

















Basic net earnings (losses) per common share



$

0.36





$

0.72





$

2.13





$

(1.14)



Diluted net earnings (losses) per common share



$

0.36





$

0.72





$

2.12





$

(1.14)





















Dividends per common share



$

0.24





$

0.24





$

0.72





$

0.72





















 

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)







September 30,



December 31,





2021



2020

ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$

95,634





$

39,293



Restricted cash



6,788





12,772



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts



130,169





99,799



Accounts receivable – related party



5







Inventory



24,362





19,336



Derivative assets



1,005





61



Income tax receivable



6,189





13,288



Prepayments and other current assets



1,509





2,964



Total current assets



265,661





187,513













Property and equipment, net



90,739





94,134



Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



7,551





8,051



Intangible assets, net



3,509





4,106



Other assets



2,965





2,383



Total assets



$

370,425





$

296,187













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable



$

154,860





$

85,991



Derivative liabilities



964





52



Current portion of finance lease obligations



4,028





4,112



Current portion of operating lease liabilities



2,201





2,050



Other current liabilities



13,084





22,343



Total current liabilities



175,137





114,548



Other long-term liabilities:









Long-term debt



8,000







Asset retirement obligations



2,359





2,308



Finance lease obligations



10,434





11,507



Operating lease liabilities



5,353





6,000



Deferred taxes and other liabilities



11,060





12,732



Total liabilities



212,343





147,095













Commitments and contingencies



















Shareholders' equity



158,082





149,092



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

370,425





$

296,187



 

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)







Nine Months Ended





September 30,





2021



2020

Operating activities:









Net earnings (losses)



$

9,063





$

(4,851)



Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (losses) to net cash









provided by (used in) operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization



14,703





13,610



Gains on sales of property



(532)





(985)



Provision for doubtful accounts



(3)





(27)



Stock-based compensation expense



641





453



Deferred income taxes



(1,664)





(1,503)



Net change in fair value contracts



(32)





(3)



Changes in assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable



(30,367)





(93)



Accounts receivable/payable, affiliates



(5)





153



Inventories



(5,026)





10,465



Income tax receivable



7,099





(1,782)



Prepayments and other current assets



1,455





142



Accounts payable



68,766





(70,082)



Accrued liabilities



770





4,396



Other



(636)





17



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



64,232





(50,090)













Investing activities:









Property and equipment additions



(9,929)





(3,589)



Asset acquisition







(9,163)



Proceeds from property sales



1,886





2,282



Insurance and state collateral refunds







1,127



Net cash used in investing activities



(8,043)





(9,343)













Financing activities:









Borrowings under Credit Agreement



8,000







Principal repayments of finance lease obligations



(3,240)





(1,677)



Payment for financed portion of VEX acquisition



(10,000)







Net proceeds from sale of equity



2,504







Payment of contingent consideration liability







(111)



Dividends paid on common stock



(3,096)





(3,063)



Net cash used in financing activities



(5,832)





(4,851)













Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash



50,357





(64,284)



Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period



52,065





122,255



Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period



$

102,422





$

57,971



 

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Reconciliation of Adjusted Cash Flow to

















Net Earnings (Losses):

















Net earnings (losses)



$

1,546





$

3,073





$

9,063





$

(4,851)



Add (subtract):

















Income tax (benefit) provision



614





3,018





3,055





(5,772)



Depreciation and amortization



4,849





4,859





14,703





13,610



Gains on sales of property



(267)





(845)





(532)





(985)



Stock-based compensation expense



224





149





641





453



Early retirement and terminations costs















431



Inventory liquidation gains











(10,282)







Inventory valuation losses



311





12









18,196



Net change in fair value contracts



(7)





9





(32)





(3)



Adjusted cash flow



$

7,270





$

10,275





$

16,616





$

21,079









Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Adjusted net (losses) earnings and (losses)

















earnings per common share (Non-GAAP):

















Net earnings (losses)



$

1,546





$

3,073





$

9,063





$

(4,851)



Add (subtract):

















Gains on sales of property



(267)





(845)





(532)





(985)



Stock-based compensation expense



224





149





641





453



Early retirement and terminations costs















431



Net change in fair value contracts



(7)





9





(32)





(3)



Inventory liquidation gains











(10,282)







Inventory valuation losses



311





12









18,196



Tax effect of adjustments to earnings (losses)



(55)





142





2,142





(3,799)



Adjusted net earnings



$

1,752





$

2,540





$

1,000





$

9,442





















Adjusted earnings per common share



$

0.41





$

0.60





$

0.23





$

2.23



 

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands)







Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Reconciliation of Adjusted Cash Flow to Net Cash

   Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:













Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



$

12,125





$

(19,631)





$

64,232





$

(50,090)



Add (subtract):

















Income tax provision (benefit)



614





3,018





3,055





(5,772)



Deferred income taxes



28





(31)





1,664





1,503



Provision for doubtful accounts



1





3





3





27



Early retirement and terminations costs















431



Inventory liquidation gains











(10,282)







Inventory valuation losses



311





12









18,196



Changes in assets and liabilities



(5,809)





26,904





(42,056)





56,784



Adjusted cash flow



$

7,270





$

10,275





$

16,616





$

21,079



 

