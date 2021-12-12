KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Adapt 2021 virtual international technology convention will run from December 14 to 17, 2021. Adapt 2021 is one of the world's largest global online technology conferences, with 240,000 registered attendees, 230 speakers and entertainers, and the mission to address the theme, "Beyond the Pandemic: The Tech Intelligence Revolution." Sessions will be live cast via multiple online services, including Chinese platforms Baidu Live, Xiao Goose, and Lu Xianghui.
Global real estate technology group Juwai IQI organises the annual ADAPT conferences. This year, sessions will focus on the latest topics in technology, entrepreneurship, and personal development in English or Mandarin. Speakers come from the fields of artificial intelligence, robotics, proptech, digital marketing, and big data.
For more information, visit https://www.adaptconvention.com/
Among the speakers are such luminaries as:
- Daniele Gambero, who uses big data to help developers and governments throughout Asia create affordable housing;
- Aarohi Surya, Co-Founder and CMO of Bubai plant-based food startup Yalla Veggie;
- Bao Chunjian, Founder of Xiao E-tech;
- Qixin Wang, CMO of Hangzhou Yushu Technology Co., Ltd;
- Zong Liang, Associate Vice President of Shanghai Guan, a high-tech enterprise in Shanghai that focuses on cyber security for business, government, and institutional clients.
Kashif Ansari, co-founder and group CEO of Juwai IQI, said, "This year's event looks even better than last year's. ADAPT 2021 will cater to people's desire to be inspired by cutting-edge ideas and technology.
"At this virtual, multi-day event, we hope to give our audience a glimpse of the future, courtesy of the people creating it. I believe ADAPT 2021 is the most important stage available for business, public sector, and not-for-profit leaders to inspire, instruct, and entertain a large, global audience.
"The 21,000 Juwai IQI agents will actively participate in ADAPT 2021. Their use Juwai IQI's super-app ATLAS to super-charge their productivity is a demonstration of the power of technological innovation."
Juwai IQI Co-Founder and Group Managing Director Daniel Ho said, "Juwai IQI is proud to host the world's premier online technology conference.
"Technology is changing at a rapid pace and at Adapt, speakers will discuss how the metaverse, artificial intelligence, and other fast-emerging technologies are changing business and society.
"At Adapt 2021, you will learn from entrepreneurs and business people about how to solve problems, overcome challenges, and win big."
ABOUT JUWAI IQI
It is our belief that business, values and results are inseparable. Values inspire trust, trust builds relationships and relationships drive growth.
Juwai IQI is the Asian real estate technology group that empowers residents of Asia to become residents of the world, transacted more than 17,000 properties in 2020 and advertises US$4 trillion of property from 111 countries. We generate 12.9 million monthly active users.
The company offers real estate marketers an end-to-end marketing and sales solution that integrates its super-app, its IQI Global network of more than 21,000 real estate agents, and its online property marketplaces Juwai.com (international real estate portal in China) and Juwai.asia (Asia wide portal for global real estate). Follow Juwai IQI on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook and visit https://www.juwaiiqi.com/.
