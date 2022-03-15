VALLEJO, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adapt Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side. The alliance will ensure that Adapt Real Estate, praised by clients for its personalized approach to real estate, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
At the helm of Adapt Real Estate is Jonathan Ng-Carvajal, a top producer in Vallejo and the surrounding communities for three consecutive years, with more than 100 transactions closed since 2018. A native of the Bay Area, Ng-Carvajal understands the unique challenges of this competitive market and how to achieve the best outcomes for buyers and sellers. Ng-Carvajal caters his approach to his clients, whether they are upsizing or downsizing, first-time buyers or experienced investors. His wealth of local market expertise and background in business administration and marketing make Ng-Carvajal an ideal choice for almost any buyer or seller.
"Through dedication and hard work, I've had an amazing run in my first 3 1/2 years in real estate," Ng-Carvajal said. "Adapt Real Estate builds on those successes. It's a group of responsive, thoughtful professionals with a shared goal — providing our clients the best possible service. We work hard, keep our buyers and sellers informed, and see things that most others miss."
Partnering with Side will ensure Adapt Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Adapt Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Adapt Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"I'm thrilled to have Side as my partner," Ng-Carvajal continued. "The powerful platform will help Adapt Real Estate agents address the marketing, technology, legal, and administrative aspects of the business so we can spend more time strategizing with our clients and getting them the best deals possible."
About Adapt Real Estate
Since 2018, the agents at Adapt Real Estate have helped hundreds of homeowners build bright financial futures. Led by Jonathan Ng-Carvajal, this fast-rising real estate company embodies a culture of responsiveness, dedication, and service. While representing sellers, the team's agents use their local market expertise to price homes correctly to bring in top dollar. Adapt Real Estate is also a trusted partner for buyers, especially first-time buyers, and helps them stand out and get their offers accepted. Adapt Real Estate specializes in Solano County, Napa County, and the Greater Bay Area. For more information, visit http://www.adapt-realestate.com.
About Side
Side exclusively partners with the best agents in the industry, empowering them with proprietary technology and a powerful back-office support team. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
