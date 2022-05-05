The Adecco Group Logo

Denis Machuel to succeed Alain Dehaze on July 1, 2022

ZURICH, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the Adecco Group announced today that following a carefully planned succession process, it has named Denis Machuel as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), to succeed Alain Dehaze on July 1, 2022. The transition will take place following a month-long handover period during June.

Jean-Christophe Deslarzes, Chair of the Adecco Group, commented:

"After a robust search and a thorough selection process, the Board is convinced that Denis is the right CEO for the Group's next chapter. Denis is both a values-oriented and highly execution-driven leader. He knows how to nurture a culture of performance excellence, has a strong track record of growth and value creation, and brings relevant industry experience. The Board is committed to strategic continuity through the existing Future@Work strategy cycle, with a clear Management mandate of exceptional execution and growth acceleration."

