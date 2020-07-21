- Combined group will have solid market positions across 20 markets, covering 1 billion people with 3 billion monthly visits - $9.2 billion cash and stock deal to make eBay the largest shareholder of Adevinta - eBay will receive $2.5 billion of cash and 540 million shares of Adevinta, representing 44% ownership of the pro forma company and a ~33.3% voting stake - $150 - 185 million of annual synergies targeted within three years - The transaction is expected to close by Q1 of 2021