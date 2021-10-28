LANHAM, Md., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More than 1,500 members of the global ADHD community will convene from November 4 through 6 for the 2021 Virtual International Conference on ADHD. This premier event, hosted by three leading nonprofit organizations─CHADD (Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder), ADDA (Attention Deficit Disorder Association), and ACO (ADHD Coaches Organization)─delivers three days of ADHD-focused science, education, and essential information, as well as support and community. The intended audience includes adults with ADHD, parents and caregivers of children with ADHD, educators, coaches, advocates, and clinicians who diagnose and treat patients with ADHD.
The Conference is held every year in November, directly following ADHD Awareness Month in October. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this annual gathering will once again be presented in a virtual format. This invites the opportunity for a greater number of people to attend as travel is not a barrier, and amplifies the expanse of sessions available as the limitations of physical space do not apply.
This year's Conference, themed "Learn. Laugh. Connect.," will feature 180 sessions of various kinds―a sizable increase from previous years―presented by renowned ADHD clinicians, researchers, and coaches, including trainings for service providers in the ADHD Professional Institutes (API) workshops; numerous peer-to-peer sessions, activities, and networking opportunities; a virtual exhibit hall; a talent show; and much more.
"As always, the Conference offers a multitude of useful information for anyone who has an interest in ADHD, whether for themselves, a romantic partner, child, client, patient or student," said CHADD Professional Expert and Conference Co-Chair Ari Tuckman, PsyD. "The past 18 months have proven particularly challenging for children and adults with ADHD, and these individuals are once again facing a new set of challenges in the transition back to the classroom and the office. Whether you're new to ADHD or quite familiar with this diagnosis, if you want to learn more, this conference is the place to be."
Featured as this year's keynote speakers are Sarah Vinson, MD, co-author of Social (In)Justice and Mental Health, who will offer the opening keynote titled "Structural and Cultural Considerations in Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder;" Caroline Maguire, MEd, who will discuss social struggles common for people with ADHD regardless of age in her keynote titled "How to Get Along with Everyone;" and Dani Donovan, whose first infographic, "ADHD Storytelling," went viral within hours and amassed over 100 million views (and a celebrity re-post from Mindy Kaling!) will provide the closing keynote, "The Art of Self-Disclosure: How I Accidentally Became an ADHD Influencer Overnight."
Session topics include: Supporting ADHD at Work; Helping Distracted and Unmotivated Teens with ADHD; ADHD and Relationships; Mastering Emotions; Building Resilience in Kids; Social Anxiety; Remote vs. In-Person Instruction and ADHD; Seeking Accommodations for ADHD Students; ADHD and Public Policy; Self Compassion and Mindfulness; Untreated ADHD and Suicide Rates Among Black Youth; Legal Issues in Special Education; Preparing Young Adults to Launch; How Hormones Influence Your ADHD; Introduction to Medications for the Treatment of ADHD; Strategies for Top ADHD Productivity; and many more. The complete agenda can be found here.
The International Conference is a natural extension of ADHD Awareness Month, aimed at educating the public about ADHD by disseminating reliable information based on the evidence of science and peer-reviewed research. CHADD, ADDA, and ACO have joined forces for this initiative as well, collectively shining the spotlight on ADHD, sharing the facts, working to remove the stigma, and highlighting the resources available to support the ADHD community. The theme of ADHD Awareness Month this year is "Reframing ADHD: Discovering New Perspectives."
While October may officially be ADHD Awareness Month, increased knowledge and understanding of this disorder is critically needed every day.
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by developmentally inappropriate levels of inattention, impulsivity, and hyperactivity. It affects 17 million children and adults of every age, gender, IQ, religion, and socioeconomic background across the United States. Despite overwhelming scientific evidence, endorsed by the most prestigious medical organizations in the world, there is still a great deal of inaccurate information circulating, leading to confusion and doubt among uninformed or misinformed audiences.
Without proper identification, diagnosis and treatment, ADHD can have potentially devastating consequences, including school failure, job failure, family stress and disruption, depression, relationship problems, substance use issues, delinquency, accidental injuries, legal difficulties, and reduced life expectancy. ADHD is highly manageable with an individualized multimodal treatment approach that can include behavioral interventions, parent and patient training, educational support, and medication. Raising awareness about ADHD, and sharing evidence-based information and best practices, is paramount.
For more information about the Conference or to register, please visit the 2021 Virtual International Conference on ADHD website.
CHADD (Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) is dedicated to improving the lives of the 17 million children and adults in the United States living with ADHD, as well as their families, educators, and healthcare professionals, through support, training, education, and advocacy. Visit chadd.org or call 301.306.7070 to learn more.
ADDA (Attention Deficit Disorder Association) provides information, resources, and networking opportunities to help adults with ADHD lead better lives. The organization brings together science and the human experience for adults with ADHD and professionals who serve them. Visit add.org or call 800.939.1019 to learn more.
ACO (ADHD Coaches Organization) is the worldwide professional membership organization for ADHD coaches, supporting the value of coach-specific training, as well as education in the field of ADHD and ADHD coaching, as critical to the effective practice of ADHD coaching. Visit adhdcoaches.org or call 888.638.3999 to learn more.
