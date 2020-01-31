- Adient to sell its 30 percent stake in Yanfeng Global Automotive Interior Systems Co., Ltd. (YFAI) to Yanfeng - Adient and Yanfeng to extend the term of Yanfeng Adient Seating Co., Ltd.'s (YFAS) joint venture agreement to December 2038 - Adient to sell certain mechanisms business patents and other intellectual property to Adient Yanfeng Seating Mechanisms Co., Ltd. (AYM)