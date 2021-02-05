LONDON, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adjusteck LLC, an international loss adjusting and claims management firm dedicated to helping insurers manage loss worldwide, announces the addition of four new partners: A. Zghoul Ltd., G. Risk, Libre Claims & Recovery Consulting, and PROLOSS. The partners join the fast-growing Adjusteck network and further expand Adjusteck's capabilities in Europe, Asia, and Africa.
A. Zghoul Ltd. brings more than 40 years' experience in providing a wide range of appraisal, claim handling, loss adjusting, and risk assessment to the insurance, banking and accounting sectors in Israel, Europe, and the Middle East.
G.Risk Tasadores Ingenieros, S.L. was founded in 1992 and focuses on the prevention and protection of risks, insurance loss adjustment, and risk management consultancy services. The company operates in Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, and Andorra.
Based in the Netherlands, Libre Claims and Recovery Consulting is a boutique claims and recovery consulting firm with expertise in high net worth, cyber, environmental liability, machinery breakdown, recall, jewelers block, outside risks, and other specialties. The firm has more than 35 years of national and international experience dealing with a variety of claims.
Finally, PROLOSS is one of the largest locally owned loss adjusting companies in South Africa, focusing mainly on corporate and commercial claims and working nationally, including countries bordering South Africa and Mauritius.
David Bosley, managing director of Adjusteck, remarks: "Our new partners are a reflection of the increasing momentum of the Adjusteck brand and a testament to our commitment to building the most highly-qualified network to serve our global client base. A. Zghoul Ltd., G. Risk, Libre, and PROLOSS each bring valuable and specific expertise to ensure we continue to efficiently handle our client's major, complex, and technical losses. I am proud to welcome them to the Adjusteck family."
Adjusteck is a technology-oriented loss adjusting and claims management firm, serving the global insurance and reinsurance markets with services backed by industry experts.
Alongside deep subject-matter expertise, Adjusteck applies cutting-edge technology solutions, including geospatial and aerial surveys, virtual claims handling, and advanced claims management software to resolve claims with greater efficiency.
The company's services include remote and field-based claims review and oversight in Casualty, Construction, Energy, Engineering, Cyber, Financial, Natural Resources, Property, and Specie.
To learn more about Adjusteck, visit adjusteck.com.
Media Contact
Michael Gaul, Lowers Risk Group, +1 (540) 338-7151, mgaul@lowersriskgroup.com
SOURCE Adjusteck LLC