GREENWICH, Conn., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth, a leading provider of technology and financial solutions for the insurance marketplace, today announced it has named Jonathan Adriano to serve as a Data/Business Analyst. Adriano will join the Customer Success team synthesizing data from clients and the Implementation team to continually improve the Billing Suite® product.
Jonathan brings significant experience from varied size enterprises to this position. Prior to joining AdminaHealth, he was an IT Business Analyst consultant on a multi-year implementation of the Charles River Investment Management Solution (CRIMS and CRA) for a large financial institution.
Before working in finance, he spent more than five years working for Change Healthcare (formerly Emdeon). As part of the Payment Distribution division, Jonathan was responsible for implementing a highly customizable application for Payers. The application offered a full range of claims communication and payment products to providers and insureds, and he was responsible for many high-AOV and strategically important implementations.
"We are very excited to welcome Jonathan to the AdminaHealth team," said Tim Sakayev, Director of Customer Success. "It is a challenging time to be starting a new position as not only are you learning new systems and processes and getting to know your co-workers, you are also doing this all virtually. Jonathan has risen to the challenge and has already proven himself a great asset to our team."
"I'm excited to join the AdminaHealth team, a group of very sharp people who live the company values all the time," Adriano said. "Throughout my career I have focused on providing superior customer service through problem solving and building trust. I am looking forward to bringing my enthusiasm and skills to serving the AdminaHealth clients and team members."
Jonathan received his B.S in Mathematics from Rockhurst University.