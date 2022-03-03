PORTLAND, Ore., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mazda has selected Adpearance, a digital marketing company, as a certified provider in the Mazda Digital Certified Program.
"It's an honor to work with Mazda — named 'Best Car Brand' by U.S. News & World Report — and as a provider in the Mazda Digital Certification Program. By partnering with Adpearance, Mazda dealers can expect to see better lead generation results through best-in-class technology, ongoing innovation, dedicated support, strong execution, and real-time marketing and sales insights," said Aaron James, Adpearance CEO and Co-Founder.
As a certified provider, Adpearance can offer Mazda dealers digital solutions and technologies at a preferential price point. Mazda dealers that enroll with Adpearance can expect:
- 1. Cutting-edge solutions: Adpearance is committed to being on the forefront of digital and utilizing the technology to deliver the best performance.
- 2. Performance focus: Regardless of the marketing channel, Adpearance is focused on prioritizing strategies that drive the most high-quality leads.
- 3. Personal attention: Experienced digital advertising strategists work closely with each dealership to track performance and align with sales goals.
"Adpearance's white-glove approach and wide range of technology-driven solutions are primed to optimize performance and improve ROI for Mazda dealers," continued James. "With more than a decade of auto dealership advertising experience across more than a dozen certified programs, our dedicated team of automotive strategists is excited to support the Mazda brand and hit the ground running to help dealers drive digital marketing success."
Dealers can request a free digital analysis to better understand their current online performance, evaluate how they rank against market competitors, and discover opportunities within the search landscape. To learn more about the certified digital marketing services available to Mazda dealers through Adpearance, dealers can enroll online, call (844) 683-3151, or email info@mazdadigitalcertified.com.
About Adpearance
Adpearance is the digital marketing company obsessed with generating quality leads. Our solutions combine cutting-edge technology, premium tracking, and an expert team to transform business results. For more information, visit https://www.adpearance.com.
Media Contact
Corinna Gelster-Borgardt, Adpearance, (971) 352-8088, marketing@adpearance.com
SOURCE Adpearance