RESTON, Va., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reston-based consulting firm Counter Threat Solutions LLC (CTS) announced that Adrian Prost has been promoted to Director of Human Resources. In this capacity, Prost will manage the new hire onboarding process as well as maintain relationships with and oversee the firm's many benefits service providers.
Previously the firm's HR Administrator, Prost joined CTS in August 2019 and recently took the lead on interpreting the myriad of federal regulations surrounding the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) in addition to her usual responsibilities.
"The COVID crisis created challenges for every business, and Adrian seamlessly managed her regular duties while wading through mountains of every-changing and sometimes conflicting CARES and FFRCA guidance," shared CTS' CEO Theresa Keith. "She clearly earned this merit-based promotion, tackling Congressional legislation while also balancing home schooling of her three children."
Prost's background in primary education and insurance administration lends itself to her numerous, varied responsibilities, as does her role as a mother and an Army officer's wife, where she managed Army Family Readiness Groups (FRG) pre-, active-, and post-deployment.
