HOUSTON, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ADS Services, LLC ("ADS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of drilling and pressure management technology and solutions, has expanded its management team and reorganized its product and service offerings.
ADS' service and rental operations will be re-branded under the Shield Pressure Control™ brand. Shield Pressure Control™ has delivered industry-leading dynamic pressure control systems to operators and drillers across the US land market for several years. ADS is expanding the Shield Pressure Control™ offering into several high-growth international markets and now includes equipment solutions that assist clients with their energy transition goals. The patented [Shield-Lite Control Solution] is the industry's only solar-powered, dynamically controlled valve for drilling pressure control and complements the Power Chokes™ patented solar-powered production choke control systems.
Power Chokes™, which ADS acquired in November 2020, has been reorganized under the ADS infrastructure and is expanding its breadth of product offerings, including several step-change technologies aimed at the increasing pressure control demands of the US and international oilfield. All manufacturing of pressure control equipment, including RCD's for both onshore and offshore applications, will be now be managed under the Power Chokes™ brand.
To assist with the international expansion, domestic growth, and development of new technologies, Brian Ellis and Jeff Robbie have joined ADS as Chief Technology Officer ("CTO") and Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), respectively. Brian and Jeff have longstanding careers in the managed pressure drilling ("MPD") and broader drilling automation arenas and bring a high degree of technical expertise and relationships to the Company.
"Our Company was founded to improve the safety and efficiency of drilling operations in a cost-effective manner. We are committed to continuously innovating for our customers, and Brian and Jeff will help to take ADS to the next level, in both domestic and international markets," stated Charles Orbell, President and CEO. "Thanks to our in-house R&D and the acquisition of PowerChokes™, we have an outstanding portfolio of intellectual property and extremely cost-efficient solutions for our clients, and we look forward to providing these solutions across the globe."
About ADS Services
ADS, the provider of Shield Pressure Control™ and PowerChokes™ products and services, delivers premium and innovative managed pressure drilling and well control solutions to the oil and gas industry. Based in Midland and Houston, the Company has a presence in the key US shale plays and provides products and services for the offshore and international markets. ADS recently opened the industry's first remote-operated dynamic flow loop and managed pressure drilling technical training school at its Odessa, TX manufacturing facility. ADS is a portfolio company of Black Bay Energy Capital.
