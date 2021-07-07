NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advanced Dermatology, PC ("ADPC"), a leading dermatology center with over 50 locations across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut, today announced that it has entered a new partnership with Dr. Cybele Fishman of Integrative Dermatology, located within the New York City Financial/Tribeca area.
"Dr. Cybele Fishman of Integrative Dermatology has a long history of providing superior dermatological services to their patients in New York City, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our practice," said Dr. Joshua Fox, Founder and Medical Director of Advanced Dermatology, PC.
Integrative Dermatology was founded in 2011 by Cybele Fishman, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Medical Center. In addition, she completed advanced fellowship training in Melanoma and Pigmented Lesions at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School.
"I truly love being a Dermatologist, and trying to help people feel good about their skin whether through helping with medical issues or performing cosmetic procedures," said Dr. Fishman. "Dr. Fox shares my commitment to excellent patient care, and empowers his physicians to keep providing that high level of care under Advanced Dermatology, PC. As a part of Advanced Dermatology, we will have access to many more lasers than before, and I will be able to offer more types of specialized treatments for my patients. We look forward to working together to continue elevating the standard of patient care."
Advanced Dermatology, PC continues to seek partnerships with dermatologists in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. ADPC's infrastructure and robust platform provides the tools and support that allow dermatology practices to provide state-of-the-art services and superior patient care.
About Advanced Dermatology PC
Since 1986, Advanced Dermatology, PC, and the Center for Laser & Cosmetic Surgery have offered a wide array of medical, cosmetic, laser, and plastic surgery services. In addition to specializing in all areas of adult and pediatric dermatology, many of the Company's dermatologists have subspecialty training. In 2021, nine of our doctors were awarded the esteemed Castle-Connolly Top Doctors Award by their colleagues. With over 50 offices in NY, NJ, PA, and CT, Advanced Dermatology offers personalized, cost-effective, conservative, effective, and less painful treatments for a wide variety of skin conditions. http://www.advanceddermatologypc.com
