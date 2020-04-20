Advanced_Disposal_Logo.jpg

Advanced Disposal - Vertical 4C Logo (PRNewsFoto/Advanced Disposal Services, Inc.)

 By Advanced Disposal Services, Inc.

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW), d/b/a Advanced Disposal, an integrated environmental services company, will release first quarter results on May 7, 2020. In light of the pending acquisition by Waste Management, Advanced Disposal will not be hosting a separate earnings conference call.

About Advanced Disposal:
Advanced Disposal (NYSE:ADSW) brings fresh ideas and solutions to the business of a clean environment.  As the fourth largest solid waste company in the U.S., we provide integrated, non-hazardous solid waste collection, recycling and disposal services to residential, commercial, industrial, and construction customers across 16 states and the Bahamas. Our team is dedicated to finding effective, sustainable solutions to preserve the environment for future generations. We welcome you to learn more at www.AdvancedDisposal.com or follow us on Facebook.

