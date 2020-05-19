SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancing Women in Product (AWIP), the organization bridging the diversity gap in technology leadership by training and mentoring high-potential female professionals, announced today their partnership with Pink Innov'. Titled "Women Influencers for Climate Change," the webinar gathers perspectives from political, technology and nonprofit executives on diversity in leadership. The webinar will be on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 9:00-10:00AM PT. To register for the webinar, please visit https://www.advancingwomeninproduct.org/upcoming.
Pink Innov' is a network that encourages innovation and entrepreneurship among executive-level women and their allies, currently most active across France and Europe. To celebrate their partnership, AWIP and Pink are hosting a webinar with Pink Innov' partner organization R20, a United Nations-endorsed environmental non-profit founded by Michèle Sabban and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Featured speakers:
- Melinda Davenport (moderator): Head of Marketing and Communications, Kairos Power and Emmy award-winning journalist
- Michèle Sabban: Chairwoman of R20 and President of the R20 Green Fund for Women. Also, Councilor of the Regional Council of Ile-de-France and President of FMDV-Global Fund for Cities Development.
- Wayne Duso: Vice President of File, Edge and Data Services at Amazon Web Services and AWIP Executive Advisor.
- Hélène Campourcy: Founder and CEO of Pink Innov' and Umantex.
- Lou Martinez Sancho: Vice President, Strategy and Innovation, Kairos Power.
- Nancy Wang: Founder and CEO of AWIP.
"Pink Innov' is really excited to share with AWIP its C-Level innovation expertise, innovative maker method and partnerships," said Hélène Campourcy, Pink Innov' and Umantex Founder and CEO. "We look forward to a joint global approach to enhance women entrepreneurship and diversity."
"I established the R20 Green Fund for Women because my vision is for a world where women and men have equal opportunities to access education, training and employment," said Michele Sabban, Chairwoman of R20 and President of the R20 Green Fund for Women. "It is also the vision of a cleaner world."
Since launching the Paris AWIP chapter in October 2018 with AWIP Ambassador Ron Hirson, Chief Product Officer of DocuSign, AWIP, Lou Martinez Sancho, then Chief Innovation Officer of Spie Batignolles and Pink Innov' partnered to create trans-Atlantic dialogues among their members, ranging from incubator leadership at the École Polytechnique, among France's most elite institutions, to a founders pitch night at Kleiner Perkins. Together, Pink Innov' and AWIP foster a richer global environment for women entrepreneurs and women STEAM leaders.
"AWIP is excited to work with Hélène, Pink Innov' and R20 to expand our already global reach to more talented women," said Nancy Wang, CEO and Founder of AWIP. "AWIP is determined to shape the future of leadership."
About AWIP
Founded by Google and Amazon PMs, Advancing Women in Product (AWIP) empowers tech leaders through equality of opportunity in career advancement for both men and women. AWIP believes in the power of education and community to propel the technology industry forward.
