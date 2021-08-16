COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advantage Engineers, a nationwide engineering and consulting firm providing turnkey professional services for wireless, fiber, and broadband infrastructure projects, is pleased to announce that Iris Troiano has been named Vice President of Telecom in the East Region. Advantage Engineers, a Network Connex company, supports macro tower, DAS, and small cell deployments along with fiber optic and broadband network designs.
"I am thrilled to join the very talented broad capabilities of the team at Advantage Engineers and Network Connex. It's an exciting time to be in the telecom professional services sector as networks are evolving and changing. I'm looking forward to supporting our customers with solutions that expand and shape the future of connectivity," says Iris Troiano.
Iris joins the company with more than 20 years of experience deploying telecommunications infrastructure in every facet of the process. She recently worked for CommScope, where she held multiple positions that grew the company in size, scope, and complexity. Other recent roles include Director, Product Line Management, and Director of Strategy/Technology. Iris earned her B.S. in Chemistry and completed the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill Executive MBA Program. After spending many years in Northern Virginia, she now resides in Charlotte, NC. She will work remotely from her home office and will frequently travel to east coast locations and offices.
"We are incredibly excited to have Iris on board and look forward to watching her grow our presence in the East region. Her experience in the dynamic and fast-paced world of telecommunications, coupled with her proven track record, combine well with our growth trajectory goals", says John McGrath, CEO of Advantage Engineers.
About Advantage Engineers
Advantage Engineers, a Network Connex company, is a leading engineering and consulting firm specializing in telecommunications network and data center infrastructure deployments. Founded in 2010, the company serves wireless providers and supports DAS and small cell deployments, fiber optic, and broadband network designs – all engineered to perfection. With services that include site acquisition, architecture and engineering, and construction management, Advantage Engineers enables the future of telecommunications through innovative solutions that solve engineering challenges. In 2017, Advantage Engineers merged with West Coast-based engineering and consulting firm, Synergy. Today, the company offers a full breadth of digital infrastructure solutions across 50 states and Washington D.C.
About Network Connex
A leader in mission-critical network deployment solutions, Network Connex, provides premium services to the most sophisticated networking and data infrastructure companies throughout the United States and Europe. Our clients include data center operators, hyperscale cloud companies, wireless service providers, network service providers, cable MSOs, and Fortune 500 enterprises. The company's comprehensive solutions platform includes fiber optics installation, splicing and testing, data center infrastructure deployment, and wireless network engineering and installation, which we perform through our Engineering & Professional Services, Fiber, Data Center, Wireless and Construction Service Lines.
