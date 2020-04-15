COLUMBIA, Md., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advarra, the premier provider of institutional review board (IRB), institutional biosafety committee (IBC), research quality and compliance consulting services, and standards-based research technology solutions announced today the appointment of Gadi Saarony as Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Saarony has 25 years of leadership experience. He has served the last 17 years with Parexel International, a leading provider of clinical research, commercialization, technology, and product development consulting services to the Bio/Pharmaceutical industry. In his most recent role at Parexel, he was Executive Vice President, Chief Clinical Research Services Officer, responsible for the operational delivery of its clinical research services. His global remit included site strategy and selection, patient recruitment, data management, biostatistics and programming, clinical operations, project management and resourcing, Phase I clinics, and clinical trial logistics services. He previously held several senior-level positions at Parexel.
Mr. Saarony, commented, "I am thrilled to join and lead Advarra. The team's commitment to the advancement of clinical research, and to the well-being of clinical trial participants is truly inspiring. Advarra's capabilities and track record, combined with the healthcare expertise and experience available to it from Genstar, puts us in a great position to innovate, accelerate cycle-times, and drive safety and compliance in support of drug development. I look forward to collaborating with sponsors, sites, and partners in the pursuit of advancing human health."
David Golde, Managing Director of Genstar Capital and Advarra Chairman of the Board, said, "Gadi brings extensive strategic, commercial, and operational leadership in the pharmaceutical services industry and we are thrilled to welcome him as CEO of Advarra. Gadi's breadth of experience, network, and strong understanding of the drug development process will be instrumental in driving the company's current initiatives, and expanding into new products and services that not only increase the value proposition we provide to our customers, but improve the efficacy and safety of pharmaceutical drug development."
Before joining Parexel in 2003, Mr. Saarony served as Director of Consulting Services for Habama, Inc. and Associate Director, Strategy, with Ernst & Young, LLP, Inc. He graduated from Rider University with a Bachelor of Science in Economics and holds a Master of Science degree in International Business from The American Graduate School of International Business (now Thunderbird School of Global Management).
About Advarra
Advarra is the premier provider of global research compliance services, including IRB, IBC, consulting, and research technology products. Clinical trial sponsors and CROs recognize Advarra as the largest integrated provider of IRB services with the greatest institutional reach among health systems, cancer centers, academic medical centers, and investigators. Forte, now part of Advarra, is the industry's leading provider of standards-based research technology, including OnCore CTMS. Advarra optimizes compliance and clinical trials with its robust regulatory expertise and innovative products and services. For more information, visit advarra.com.