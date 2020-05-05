NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with pleasure that Origin Media announces the addition of industry veteran Jay Wolff as Senior Business Advisor with the company. With over 15 years' experience spanning digital, Connected TV, programmatic and SaaS sectors, he has served in leadership and advisory positions for numerous hyper-growth media startups including SambaTV, Boostr and PulsePoint. Jay also sits on the executive board of 212NYC, New York's leading organization for the digital advertising industry and holds advisory board positions in several next-gen startups.
With the release of Origin's pioneering new suite of Native and Branded CTV advertising products coming at a time when so many brands are seeing the need for innovative and agile marketing solutions, the timing could not be more perfect for Origin to be welcoming Jay's growth expertise to its advisory board.
