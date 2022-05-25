Well-known financial planning technology expert will lead fee-for-service implementation, thought leadership content development, and advocate for the financial planning process across the industry
BOZEMAN, Mont., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdvicePay, the leading fee-payment-processing platform designed exclusively for financial advisors, announced today that the firm has hired Bill Winterberg, advisor technology consultant and founder of FPPad, as its first-ever Vice President of Financial Planning Growth. Mr. Winterberg will serve as AdvicePay's senior-level subject matter expert on all aspects of fee-for-service planning, along with the implementation of AdvicePay's industry-leading technology solutions.
As part of this newly formed role, Winterberg will develop and execute enterprise-focused, fee-for-service thought leadership content to drive awareness of new advisor fee models to serve non-traditional clients, train advisors in how to implement new fee models to profitably expand the clientele they serve, and assist enterprises in developing best practices in expanding their fee revenue and scaling ongoing financial planning fees.
"We are thrilled to have someone of Bill's knowledge, experience, and position in the industry join us to lead our growth strategies," said Alan Moore, co-founder and CEO of AdvicePay. "The fee-for-service movement is growing in momentum, but it is new and takes time for advisors and enterprises to adopt and scale. We are confident that Bill's experience, skills in developing educational content for advisors, and ability to work with both advisors and enterprises will be critical to helping advisors and their affiliated institutions optimize the growth of fee-for-service business models to drive successful client and advisor outcomes through the financial planning process."
Winterberg has long been known in the industry as a content creator and expert in advisor technology. As a former advisor himself, he's been able to translate advisors' needs and objectives into actionable solutions. At the same time, Winterberg's finger-on-the-pulse of the industry will help AdvicePay anticipate the big trends and identify opportunities on the horizon. Ultimately, Winterberg's role will be to develop the tools, content, and education to help advisors do more financial planning at scale.
"Since the founding of FPPad in 2009, I have advocated for the use of innovative technology solutions by financial professionals so they can scale their businesses and increase access to the benefits of financial planning," said Winterberg. "AdvicePay's technology is a catalyst for the growth of fee-for-service planning, and as a member of the talented team at AdvicePay, I look forward to providing financial professionals and enterprises with all of the resources they need to drive adoption, thereby expanding the choices available to American households seeking fee-for-service financial planning engagements."
"We've known and admired Bill's efforts to support advisor technology and expand advisor innovation throughout the last decade," said AdvicePay co-founder and veteran financial advisor, Michael Kitces. "He's been a big promoter and supporter of the fee-for-advice financial planning approach, and we couldn't be more delighted to have him help drive our growth strategy here at AdvicePay and expand the reach of financial planning to the next generation of clients."
About AdvicePay
Established by well-known financial advisors Michael Kitces and Alan Moore, AdvicePay is the only billing and payment processing platform created specifically for fee-for-service financial planning. Financial advisors benefit from efficient invoicing and payment workflows designed exclusively to support their businesses, including up-to-date compliance and data security management. Users can issue agreements for client e-signature, accept ACH and credit cards, bill hourly or one-time fees, or establish recurring retainer or subscription billing compliantly – all through the AdvicePay system.
